Land transactions for the week of Sept. 20, 2020
The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Sept. 3-11:
Sept. 3
-Jason Arnett to Michael McCulley, for $184,900, for Lot 62 in Savannah Pointe Sector II Phase III.
-Keith Harvey to Mariella Wise Levinson, for $135,000, for property in Section 34, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.
-Jason Perry to Jason M. Arnett, for $319,900, fo rLot 148 in Oaklyn Hills Phase 1.
-James Morrison to Dustin H. Wright, for $2,200, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.
-Charles Henry to Mark C. Henry, for $465,000, for Lot 1016 in Brook Highland 10th Sector 2nd Phase.
-Kevin Wedgworth to Carly Garvey, for $355,000, for Lot 84 in Eagle Point 12th Sector Phase 2.
-Larry Tew to Larry A. Tew, for $147,235, for Lot 32 in Willow Cove Phase 2.
-Isaac Whitley to William Barnwell Battles, for $137,500, for property in Section 33, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.
-Mobley Development Inc. to DAL Properties LLC, for $140,000, for Lot 2412 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae.
-Cheryl Dupree to Sharon Dupree Shaul, for $63,310, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.
-James Schrader to Karen Schrader Bevard, for $500, for property in Section 16, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.
-John Winslett to Lakeview Mobile Estates LLC, for $650,000, for property in Section 11, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.
-Bonnie Jett to Lakeview Mobile Estates LLC, for $650,000, for property in Section 11, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.
-Jeffrey Risberg to Michael J. McGrath, for $147,000, for Lot 18 in Corsentinos Addition to Eaglewood Estates 4th Sector 1st Phase.
-Mobley Development Inc. to DAL Properties LLC, for $140,000, for Lot 2410 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae.
-James Schrader to Carl Schrader, for $500, for property in Section 14, Township 24, Range 15 East.
-Jason Reeves to Jesse Bradley Deerman, for $176,000, for Lot 121 in Emerald Ridge Sector II.
-Robert Thomasson to Frederick Bates, for $343,000,f or Lot 314 in Woodlands Sector 3.
-Joseph Dunn to Toni M. Hinton, for $149,000, for Lot 24 in Cambrian Ridge.
-Donald Kitchens to Kelly J. Findlay, for $350,000, for Lot 2 in Reif Subdivision.
-Jason Gray to Gregory McCoy Armstrong, for $200,000, for Lot 510 in Spring Gate Phase 5.
-Jerry Fortner to William Steven Bedsole, for $329,000, for Lot 1921 in Dunrobin at Ballatnrae Phase 2.
-Information and Transparency in Real Estate for the Safe Future LLC to Valor Communities LLC, for $15,500, fo rLot 109 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.
-Antonio Chavira to Sophie Simmons, for $150,000, for Lot 133 in Hidden Creek III Phase One.
-Heather Grant to Kathryn A. Morrison, for $225,000, for Lot 69 in St. Charles Place Phase 2 Sector 6.
-Hossein Nilipour to L & L Property Enterprise LLC, for $40,000, for Lot 78 in Weatherly Kings Crest Sector 3 Phase 3.
-Di Bush to Russel L. Gaston, for $245,000, for Lot 2 in Indian Hills First Addition Second Sector.
-Malinda Nichols to Jared Travis, for $286,500, for Lot 282 in Hillsboro Phase 1.
-William Armistead to Robert Michael Reed, for $680,000, for Lot 6 in Brush Creek Farms.
-Todd Jones to Matthew McCune, for $202,000, for Lot 224 in High Ridge Village Phase 4 Resurvey of Final Plat.
-Reuben Burch to Theodore Allan Wendell, for $537,500, for property in Section 36, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.
-Hossein Nilipour to Empire Rentals LLC, for $40,000, for Lot 71 in Weatherly Kings Crest Sector 3 Phase 3.
-David Rushton to John Leslie Caster, for $425,000, for Lot 22-73 Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase II.
-Christian Layton to Jonathan Daniel Goke, for $164,500, for Lot 60 in Rossburg Sector II.
Sept. 4
-Nathan Pitts to Brittney S. Rittman, for $228,000, for Lot 6 in Villages at Westover Sector 1.
-John Morris to Stephen D. Kirkland, for $288,000, for Lot 47 in Brook Chase Estates Phase I.
-Bryan Spencer to Steven E. Haupt, for $435,000, for Lot 56 in High Chapparal Sector 3.
-Julian Jacobson to Jennifer Ryan Carver, for $175,000, for Lot 317 in Village at Stonehaven Phase 3 First Addition Amended Map.
-Christopher Williams to Jared L. Anderson, for $415,000, for Lot 1-86 in Chelsea Park First Sector Phase I & Phase II.
-James Sirmon to Angela Duke, for $339,900, for Lot 611 in Forest Parks 6th Sector 2nd Phase.
-Kendall Gardner to Magan J. Hall, for $225,000, for Lot 2 in Southern Hills Sector 4.
-Beverly Denney to Sequoia II LLC, for $300,000, for property in Section 23, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.
-Barbara Howard to Matthew L. Denard, for $5,000, for property in Section 7, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.
-Fannie Mae to Deana Ray, for $230,000, for Lot 22 in Park Forest Second Sector.
-Michael Jones to Tommy Jones, for $61,510, for property in Section 13, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.
-Barbara Howard to Matthew L. Denard, for $308,000, for property in Section 7, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.
-Peter Duke to Philip M. Moore, for $424,900, for Lot 1401 in Eagle Point 14th Sector.
-John Rittmann to Arika Sandridge, for $275,000, for Lot 2 in Gulledge Family Subdivision.
-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Emily Brooke Haamankuli, for $501,820, for Lot 557 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5C.
-Richard Granger to Joseph M. Mure, for $516,500, for Lot 823 in Riverwoods Eighth Sector Phase 1 Final Plat.
-Kevin Anderson to Alex Devin Scott, for $250,000, for Lot 1 in Old Plantation Addition to Plantation South.
-Theresa Sprain to Robert H. Sprain, for $804,000, fo rLot 8 in Windwood Circle.
-Donnie Hardin to Justin Michael Deitsch, for $205,116.90, for property in Section 4, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.
-Edward Rusch to Elizabeth Anne McSorley, for $860,000, for property in Section 13, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.
-Darian Weaver to Michael D. McClure, for $555,000, fo rLot 320 in Highland Lakes 3rd Sector Phase V.
-Vyonnie White to Eric J. White, for $44,620, for Lot 1 in Byers Map of Sterrett Alabama.
-Thomas King to John T. Harkins, for $194,000, for Lot 5 in Villages of Westover Sector 1 Final Plat.
-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to City of Pelham, for $70,000, for Lot 52 in Pump Station Lot in Simms Landing Phase 1.
-Alyssa Hall to Vieyra Villaneava Gerardo, for $220,000, for Lot 34 in Waterstone Phase 3.
-Tien Pham to Michelle D. Hickerson, for $430,000, for Lot 11 in Chancellors Crossing.
-Flemming Partners LLC to Frank Joshua Hall, for $398,983, for Lot 2054 in Flemming Farms Phase 1A.
-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Evan W. Dix, for $177,200,f or Lot 106 in Stonebriar Phase 2.
-Eddie Naylor to Calvin Benson, for $276,000, for Lot 513 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 12A.
-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Stan Graham, for $515,705, for Lot 527 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5B.
Sept. 8
-Justin Strange to Melissa Landers, for $246,000, for Lot 105 in Polo Crossings Sector II.
-Morene Perry to Jag Investment Strategies LLC, for $80,518, for Lot 8 in Breckenridge Park Royal Ridge Sector.
-Sabrina Cipriano to Sabrina E. Riley, for $188,300, for Lot 449 in Riverwoods Fourth Sector Phase II Final Plat.
-Johnny Gunter to Christopher Scott Walker, for $279,900, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.
-Sabrina Riley to Sabrina E. Riley, for $188,300, fo rLot 449 in Riverwoods Fourth Sector Phase II Final Plat.
-Dean Hoffman to Jon Michael Orr, for $505,000, for Lot 2920 in Highland Lakes 29th Sector.
-Kristen Carlisle to Michael D. Collins, for $200,000, for Lot 46 in Holland Lakes Sector Two Phase One Final Plat.
-Fernando Sanchez to Stephen M. Johnson, for $400,000, for Lot 402 in Greystone Legacy 4th Sector.
-Vickie Daniel to Kathryn L. Fender, for $184,000, for Lot 58 in Southfield Gardens.
-Frances Robertson to Billy H. Roberts, for $381,000, for Lot 2678 in Weatherly Highlands The Ledges Sector 26 Phase Three.
-Chelsea One LLC to Michael N. Frith, for $62,900, for Lot 414 in Lime Creek Phase 4 at Chelsea Preserve.
-Gregory Davis to Gregory Davis, for $141,000,f or Lot 9 in Fernwood Fourth Sector.
-Frankie Carra to Sonda Marie Bourgeois, for $249,900, for Lot 1 in Greystone Highlands Phase 1 Amended Map.
-George Linton to Jason Lee Champion, for $295,000, for Lot 7-150 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Second Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.
-Flemming Partners LLC to Patrick Taylor Ray, for $429,147, for Lot 2036 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.
-Kevin Rogers to Joel Lee Farrow, for $175,000, for Lot 9 in Lexington Parc Sector 1.
-Marie Ulysse to Marie V. Ulysse, for $113,500, for Lot 1 in Cameron Woods.
-Eric Pollard to Eric Thomas Pollard, for $118,500, for Lot 1874 in Old Cahaba Phase V 2nd Addition.
-Jamie Schollian to Cecilia M. Barrios, for $153,000, for Lot 64 in Wyndham Cottages Phase 1.
-Betty Williams to Lary Fikes, for $229,300,f or Lot 189 in Wynlake Phase 4 a Resurvey of Lots 188 and 189 through 193.
-Flemming Partners LLC to Valencia Mitchell, for $462,000, for Lot 2059 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.
-Gloria Jones to Scot Bruce, for $375,000, for Lot 112 in Brook Highland 3rd Sector.
-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLc, for $342,000,f or Lot 636 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.
-Philip Ellis to James Thomas Crawford, for $398,000, for Lot 38 in High Chaparral Sector 3.
-Victoria Whitworth to Kevin Joseph Lacasse, for $447,500, for Lot 11-21A in Mt Laurel Phase II Resubdivision of Lots 11-21 and 11-22.
-Brandon Scalf to Brandon Lee Scalf, for $80,000, for Lot 5 in Kerry Downs a Subdivision of Inverness.
-Robert Okin to Tanner Lee, for $200,000, for property in Section 15, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.
-Kathryn Fender to Donald Holsombeck, for $206,500, for Lot 294 in Reserve at Timberline Phase 3.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Kendall L. Betts, for $314,684, for Lot 46 in Shelby Farms Amended Plat.
-Amy Cox to James M. Cox, for $132,600, for Lot 72 in Sunny Meadows 2nd Sector.
-Alamerica Bank to Building Bama Inc., for $35,000, for Lot 617 in Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 6th Addition.
-Benjamin Mason to Jeffrey M. Mize, for $249,900, for Lot 78 in Park Forest Sector 7 Phase 1.
-David Mitchusson to Christopher L. Melton, for $624,900, for Lot 1804 in Highland Lakes 18th Sector Phase I.
-Midfirst Bank to WCB Realty Company LLC, for $171,001, for Lot 3 in Yellowleaf Ridge Estates.
-RC Birmingham LLC to Katelin Pattillo, for $178,470, for Lot 11 in Cambridge Park Amended Map.
-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Samuel C. Blitz, for $617,714, for Lot 560 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5C.
-Chad Thornton to Kimberly Thornton, for $113,160,f or Lot 7 in Heather Ridge Second Addition Phase One.
-Timothy Morrison to Brian James, for $1,200,000, for Lot 116 in Shoal Creek.
-Erica Wells to Tironza L. Arnold, for $197,000,f or Lot 71 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 3 Final Plat.
-Malorie Draper to Penelope Greene Clay, for $160,000, for Lot 84 in Indian Highlands Third Addition.
-Edgar Luna to Christopher Brasher, for $920,000, for Lot 1260 in Highland Lakes 12th Sector Phase III.
Sept. 9
-Ernest Kockem to Christian Layon, for $253,000, for Lot 14 in Woodvale.
-Brock Point Partners LLC to Cameron K. McGinley, for $655,670, for Lot 74 in Brock Point Phase 2B Final Plat.
-Mark Stapleton to Ernest John Kochem, for $299,900, for Lot 3 in Thompson Subdivision.
-Delores Lawley to Mountainprize Inc., for $270,000, for property in Section 12, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.
-Billy Barker to Aliatai D. Shipman, for $340,000, for Lot 428 in Lake Forest Sector 4.
-Stephen Yon to Andrew Colin Yon, for $77,500, for property in Section 2, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.
-James Henderson to Manuel Chavez, for $165,000,f or Lot 118 in Summerchase Phase 4 Resurvey of Lots 98, 99, 117 and 118.
-Ken Hays to Thomas H. King, for $241,000, for Lot 1104 in Lofts at Edenton a Condominium 7th Amended Condominium Plat.
-Dana Birmingham to Steve D. Maune, for $136,000,f or Lot 186 in Camden Cove Sector 1.
-Debra Carter to Mountainprize Inc., for $150,000, for property in Section 12, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.
-Joseph Kolaczek to John Walter Wilson, for $500,000, for Lot 19 in Shelby Shores Inc. 1969 Sector.
-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to James A. Carr, for $521,949, for Lot B-94 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 1.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Michael Anthony Sherbert, for $273,100, for Lot 104 in Mallard Landing Phase I.
-Anand David to Corey S. Burt, for $269,000, for Lot 58 in Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 1.
-Commercial Development Authority of the City of Alabaster to Mountainprize Inc., for $330,000, for property in Section 12, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.
-Joe Massey to Mountainprize Inc., for $400,000, for property in Section 12, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.
-Heather Dooley to Mountainprise Inc., for $425,000, for property in Section 12, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.
-Karl Betke to Mountainprise Inc., for $255,000, for property in Section 12, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.
-Nickalas Massey to James F. Redfield, for $80,000, for property in Section 12, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.
-Lawrence McCullers to Joshua D. Arnold, for $2,000, for property in Section 1, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.
-Christopher Bacon to Lisa Elizabeth McDaniel, for $296,700, for Lot 11 in Sandpiper Trail Sector II.
-Kenneth Rush to Jenna Gale Manzi, for $379,900, for Lot 6 in Kirkwall a Subdivision of Inverness.
-Phillip Hammonds to Carl E. Tucker, for $350,000, for Lot 11-25 in Mt Laurel Phase II Final Plat.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Daniel A. Crawford, for $408,940, for Lot A48 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector Phase 2.
-James Hopper to Sherri L. Dunn, for $406,000, for Lot 35 in Forest Meadows 1st Sector.
-Donald Seibert to Cathryn Nora Bays, for $350,000, for Lot 1004 in Glengerry at Ballantrae.
-Terry Stephenson to Candice Morris, for $201,000, for Lot 79 in Willow Creek Phase Two.
-Jason Parker to Carla M. Parker, for $280,600, for Lot 1907 in Old Cahaba Phase V 1st Addition.
-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $65,000, for Lot 203 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.
-Paul Duff to Mark T. Mitchell, for $545,000, for Lot 47 in Village at Highland Lakes Sector One 2nd Amendment to the Amended Map.
-Stephen Johnson to John S. Cipriano, for $1,060,000, for Lot 708 in Greystone Legacy 7th Sector.
-Daniel Thomas to Derek A. Harden, for $270,000, for Lot 9 in Hidden Forest.
-Andrea Rutherford to BAF 3 LLC, for $170,000, for Lot 4 in Plantation South First Sector Amended Map.
-Joshua Arnold to Lawrence McCullers, for $500, for property in Section 1, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.
-Sherry Burchfield to Howard Clayton Forbes, for $232,000, for Lot 5 in R O Ramers Addition to Little Oak Ridge Estates.
-Chelsie French to Cameron T. Anderson, for $159,900, for Lot 16 in Hidden Creek II First Sector.
-Aaron Johnson to Donald Cartier, for $174,900, for Lot 13 in Oak Mountain Estates.
-Betty White to Christopher Allen Young, for $435,000, for Lot 703 in Kilkerran at Ballantrae Phase 1 Final Plat.
-Thomas Pate to Curtis White Companies Inc., for $50,000, for property in Section 5, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.
Sept. 10
-Thomas Brown to Thomas M. Brown, for $83,000, for property in Section 12, Township 19, Range 2 West.
-Feffa Group LLC to Deep South Partners LLC, for $215,000, for Lot 5 in Indian Valley First Sector.
-Donovan Builders LLC to David Chuck Mitchusson, for $488,850, for Lot 16 in Lake Wood Estates.
-SDH Birmingham LLC to Nicholas Shea Schoggen, for $251,550, for Lot 8 in Country View Estates Phase 3.
-SDH Birmingham LLC to Tayler R. Bentley, for $198,400, for Lot 201 in Springs Crossing Sector 2.
-SDH Birmingham LLC to Caitlin Michelle White, for $180,855, for Lot 202 in Springs Crossing Sector 2.
-SDH Birmingham LLC to William David Ricks, for $185,060, for Lot 54 in Farmingdale Estates Sector Three.
-Donovan Builders LLC to Joseph H. Fulmer, for $559,400, for Lot 302 in Creekwater Phase III.
-Carlo St. Philip to Jacob Thomas Roberts, fro $398,000, for Lot 78 in Haven at Greystone 1st Sector.
-Donovan Builders LLC to Gregory Majors, for $354,000, for Lot 18 in Flagstone.
-SDH Birmingham LLC to Charles E. Decker, for $249,000, for Lot 2 in Country View Estates Phase 3.
-SDH Birmingham LLC to Peter G. Evans, for $203,070, for Lot 55 in Farmingdale Estates Sector Three.
-Gail Vinson to Clarence Travis Maples, for $334,900, for Lot 1 in Triple Springs 2nd Sector Resurvey of Lots 1 through 10 First Addition.
-Phyllis Heaton to Phyllis L. Heaton, for $128,800, for Lot 37 in Hidden Creek Townhomes Phase II.
-Clarence Maples to Joseph Columbus Coker, for $369,000, for Lot 207 in Shadow Oaks Estates Second Sector.
-Paige Khan to Dorrian Johnson, for $620,000, for Lot 98 in Weatherly Oxford Sector 10.
-Gladys Steen to Gladys C. Streen Revocable Trust, for $150,100, fo rLot 26 in Summerchase Phase 3.
-Patricia Johnstone to David St. Denis, for $205,000, for Lot 4 in Hidden Pond Estates.
-Blackridge Partners LLC to Anand William David, for $759,960,f or Lot 1105 in Blackridge Phase 1C.
-Kevin Earls to Edmond Maurice Woods, for $549,900, fo rLot 2201 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase I.
-David Hazelwood to Nareshkumar Jayavelu, for $283,000, for Lot 9 in Narrows Creek Amended Map.
-SDH Birmingham LLC to Robert Wayne Benton, for $295,090, for Lot 77 in Farmingdale Estates Sector Four.
-Don Pruett to Robert Michael Lenning, for $684,000, for Lot 1832 in Highland Lakes 18th Sector Phase II.
-William Barker to Vicky Lynn Sardar, for $125,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.
-Dorothy Simpson to Feffa Group LLC, for $195,000, for Lot 5 in Indian Valley First Sector.
-Anthony Jones to William Christian Taft, for $178,000,f or Lot 41 in Stonecreek Phase 3 Final Plat.
-Roger Garate to Andrew E. Jones, for $455,000, for Lot 1-54 in Chelsea Park 1st Sector Phase 1 and II.
-Erskine Faush to Derek Jerrad Smith, for $450,000, for Lot 2030 in Brook Highland 20th Sector.
-Gina Manale to Ja Yee Chen, for $218,000, for Lot 3 in Stonehaven First Addition.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to David B. Youngblood, for $397,276, for Lot A-47 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.
-James Henry to Oswaldo Huerta, for $135,000, for Lot 6 in Meadowgreen.
-William Traylor to Hayley N. Gillen, for $192,000,f or Lot 334 in Forest Lakes Sector 4.
-Scott McKeever to William Carl Traylor, for $359,000,f or Lot 7 in Carden Crest.
-Jennifer Russell to Gidget Russell, for $140,000, for Lot 47 in Rossburg Sector II.
-Andrew Jones to Jeral Leonard Bibb, for $281,000,f or Lot 4-27 in Chelsea Park 4th Sector.
-Peter Brandsma to Jamie Shifflett, for $299,000, fo rLot 38 in Villas Belvedere.
-Kathryn Schencker to William Carl Traylor, for $18,500, for Lot 8 in Carden Crest.
-Jessica Meeker to Benjamin R. Cornelius, for $255,000,f or Lot 25 in Hillsboro Phase 1.
-Yvonne Boehme to Aaron E. Hux, for $315,900, for Lot 6 in Meadowbrook 9th Sector.
-W. Development LLC to DAL Properties LLC, for $89,500, for Lot 11 in Chelsea Preserve Resurvey of Lots 11, 12, 13 and 21.
-Charlotte Martin to Church at Shelby Crossings, for $720,000, for Lot 17 in Millennium Park.
-Clayton 47 Investments LLC to Michael C. Bailey, for $196,000, for Lot 8 in White Oak Manor Final Plat.
-Pamela Mellon to David R. Mellon, for $260,000, for Lot 6 in Habersham Place.
-DAL Properties LLC to Lyndol E. Williamson, for $489,900, for Lot 2226 in Birkdale at Ballantrae.
-Kimberly Joiner to Matthew Stephen Rice, for $47,500, for property in Section 23, Township 24B, Range 15 East.
-Mitchell Martin to Kelly A. Jacobs, for $237,000, for Lot 50 in Stratford Place Phase V.
-Jason Jones to Robert Scott Foust, for $110,000, for Lot 10 in Canterbury Estates 1st Addition.
-W. Development LLC to DAL Properties LLC, for $58,000, for Lot 14 in Chelsea Reserve.
-Shannon Brewer to Hollie Brown, for $116,000, for Lot 116 in Saratoga Townhomes.
Sheriff’s reports for the week of Sept. 20, 2020
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Aug. 26-Sept. 5: Aug. 26 -Harassment... read more