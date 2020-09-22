ALDOT announces lane closure in Wilsonville

FROM STAFF REPORTS

WILSONVILLE – Weather permitting, as of Monday, Sept. 21, the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will close the southbound lane of Alabama 25 from mile marker 138.440 to mile marker 138.958 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily through Friday, Sept. 25 to saw cut existing EOP and to pour curb and gutter.

Motorists are requested to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use caution in this area. ALDOT thanks motorists for their patience during this Maintenance Operation to improve Alabama’s roadways.

