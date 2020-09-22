Church at Cahaba Bend collecting supplies for teachers

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

HELENA– In addition to holding weekly prayer walks for each of Helena’s schools, the Church at Cahaba Bend is also collecting supplies to help assist teachers in the city.

According to Senior Pastor Patrick Friday, the church wanted to lift up teachers in the city who are on the frontlines of the pandemic ensuring that children are still able to receive a quality education.

“We are excited in addition to the prayer walks that we are collecting supplies,” Friday explained. “We know that cleaning supplies are hard to get for all of us, especially for our teachers.”

Some of the items CCB is receiving for teachers include Clorox and Lysol wipes, disinfectant spray, alcohol wipes, Sharpies, colored pencils and other classroom items.

“We have been hearing about kids using keyboards frequently, and they have to be wiped down after each use, and there are very few options for cleaning right now,” Friday said. “Other supplies like colored pencils can only be used once, because of COVID, so the teachers need those.”

After listening to CCB members, including students and teachers, Friday said that he wanted to do whatever is in his power to help as educators and students move through these next steps of their journey.

“Each of these steps requires a foundation of prayer. We can step out of faith and reassurance knowing that God is with us and watching over us with that hedge of protection that we all need these days,” he said.

Friday said that those interested in donating these items can do so by dropping them off on Sundays or weekly church office hours at the church, located at 3721 County Road 52.

More information can be found by call the church office at 621-8060 or by visiting Cahababend.org.