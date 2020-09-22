UM waives admission test score requirement

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The University of Montevallo has waived the ACT/SAT test score requirement for admission, and is offering scholarships to students based on their high school GPA.

UM made the decision to waive the test score requirements for admission due to the cancellation and limited availability of standardized testing dates because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result, students who do not submit ACT or SAT test scores when applying for any term in 2021 will not be disadvantaged in the application or scholarship review process. The University will award scholarships to students without test scores who have at least a 3.0 cumulative high school GPA.

“Montevallo recognizes the challenges high school students are facing, and we want to provide the support families so desperately need,” said UM Director of Admissions Audrey Crawford. “Transitioning to a test-optional admission process allows for the Admissions Office to be flexible and supportive to prospective students and their families during the pandemic. We have a long road ahead, but look forward to doing our part to assure that students aren’t met with additional hurdles during the college search process.”

For more information on UM’s admission requirements, visit montevallo.edu/requirements.