Two more suspects arrested in Alabaster shooting case

ALABASTER – Police have arrested two more suspects in connection with a Sept. 20 shooting at a party in Alabaster that left one person dead and another seriously injured.

Kajuan Robert Nelson Cassidy, 24, and Christian Dayne Thrift, 29, both of Montevallo, were arrested and charged with attempted murder, according to an Alabaster Police Department press release.

Cassidy’s and Thrift’s arrests came a day after the arrests of Anfernee Jordan Brown, 25, of Calera and Vontarious Dameko Brown, 24, of Wilton.

“These are the final two suspects arrested as part of this ongoing investigation into a shooting that took place early Sunday morning in our city,” APD Chief Curtis Rigney wrote in the release. “The investigation is progressing, and we anticipate additional charges as our detectives continue to pursue justice for the victims and their families. We have a young woman that suffered serious injuries and a young father that was killed. I would ask anyone with any information on this case to please come forward.”

All four suspects are being held in the Shelby County Jail on bonds totaling $300,000 each.

According to Rigney, the incident happened at a party in Alabaster at about 1:30 a.m. on Old Highway 31 near 10th Avenue S.E. That’s when multiple shots were fired, leaving one woman and a male shot several times when police arrived.

The 27-year-old male was pronounced dead on the scene, while the female had serious injuries and was immediately taken to UAB Hospital.

Anyone who has information about this shooting is asked to call and speak with a detective at (205) 663-7401, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office anonymous tip line at (205) 254-7777 or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.