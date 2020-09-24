Alabaster Tour of Lights to provide Christmas cheer

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – In a year of staying home and missing out on opportunities, Christmas lovers will still get to enjoy the spirit of Christmas in Alabaster’s annual Tour of Lights.

The tour sees residents of Alabaster put in the work, going all out to provide onlookers a real dose of Christmas spirit through lights, decorations and different light shows.

Homes participating in the tour will have their displays ready by Dec. 9, and the Alabaster Beautification Board will publish a tour map in the Alabaster Connection and The Original Alabaster Newsletter so that those interested can see all the lights.

Alabaster Beautification Board Chairman Marie Jordan said that this year was especially important because of the way people have been stuck in their houses for most of the year.

“We are just adding an extra dimension for people to have the opportunity to enjoy Christmas,” she said. “We want them to have a safe option to have a reason to get out in a safe way and enjoy the spirit of Christmas.”

Jordan said that the tour has grown every year, and she expects that this year will be the biggest so far.

“With people being cooped up in their homes all year, we will have a lot of people excited to show that extra flair of Christmas for others to see,” Jordan said. “The Beautification Board is always looking for ways to get people out safely.

Those interested in participating in the Tour of Lights can send an e-mail to touroflights@cityofalabaster.com with the subject line “Tour of Lights.” Make sure to share contact information and what your display will be.