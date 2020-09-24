Calera’s game with Pell City canceled due to COVID-19

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

Coming off a win and a bye week the last two weeks, the Calera Eagles were excited to get back on the field for a home matchup with the Pell City Panthers scheduled for Friday, Sept. 25, but the Eagles will now have to wait an extra week to get back on the field due to COVID-19 forcing a cancelation.

It was announced on Thursday night, the night before the scheduled matchup, that Pell City was forced to cancel the game due to positive COVID-19 cases within the program.

It marks the second time this season the Eagles have had a game canceled 24 hours before it was scheduled to start after Jackson-Olin was forced to cancel their game with Calera back on Aug. 28.

But, it marks another forfeit win for Calera, who now has a 3-2 record with one head-to-head win, two forfeit wins and two losses by eight points or less.

Calera is still scheduled to take on Stanhope Elmore on Oct. 2 in a big region matchup.

Refunds for the game will be issued through GoFan.