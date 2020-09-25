Land transactions for the week of Sept. 20, 2020

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Sept. 11-

Sept. 11

-Brett Newman to James Sawyer Thompson, for $225,000, for Lot 38 in Portsouth Third Sector.

-Michael Martin to Barbara Jillian Watkins, for $350,000, for Lot 58 in Courtside at Brook Highland.

-Daniel Bullard to Nicholas Holloman, for $434,000,f or Lot 2228 in Riverchase Country Club Resurvey Lots 2223 through 2230 22nd Addition.

-Margaret Rogers to Bradley Hodges, for $155,000, for Lot 9 in Triple Springs First Sector First Addition.

-Derek Wester to Derek Payne Wester, for $170,400, for Lot 343 in Brook Highland 7th Sector.

-Sharon Pearson to Rebecca Hopper Dix, for $240,000, for Lot 13 in Cambridge Pointe 2nd Sector.

-Charles Daniel to Evan Matthew Blackwell, for $515,000, for Lot 1 in Greystone 7th Sector Phase II.

-Brandon Hartley to Bridget Dyane Talley, for $499,500, for Lot 1605 in Highland Lakes 16th Sector.

-Lovelady Properties LLC to Broadway Group LLC, for $225,000, for Lot 1 in Village Square.

-Richard Carnwath to Carol A. Trotman, for $221,000, for Lot 361 in Narrows Point Final Record Plat.

-Joshua Brown to Kelly R. Vaziri, for $115,000, for Lot 1108 in Horizon A Condominium.

-Jason Rygiel to Allison Dunbar, for $195,600, fo rLot 49 in Dearing Downs Ninth Addition Phase IV.

-Matthew Parker to Benjamin James McAdams, for $215,000, for Lot 90 in Bridlewood Parc Sector Three.

-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for $427,500, for Lot 698 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Rodney Fuller to Charles Raj Daniel, for $1,035,000, for Lot 817 in Greystone Legacy 8th Sector Phase I.

-Jan3 S P E 1 LLC to Barbara M. Wyrosdick, for $295,770, for Lot 12 in Shelby Shores 1971 Addition.

-Darryl Banks to Darryl Banks, for $116,450, for Lot 33 in Cameron Woods 2nd Addition.

-Caiyun Tian to Richard Mobley, for $112,000, for Lot 601 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Douglas Palmer to Jeffrey Chad Parks, for $350,000, for Lot 665 in Deer Ridge Lakes Sector 6 Phase 2.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Paula Reaves, for $312,000, for Lot 203 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-Louis Henderson to Sharon Myers Henderson, for $230,300, for Lot 30 in Greystone Farms Mills Creek Sector Phase 2 Final Record Plat.

-Donna Hannum to John Lawrence Kalousek, for $405,000, for Lot 1 in Kerry Downs a Subdivision of Inverness.

-Robert Sharp to John Michael Wright, for $342,500, for Lot 1 in South Pointe 9th Sector Phase I.

-Jackie Williams to Cassels Properties LLC, for $608,730, for Lot 1 in Nickerson Subdivision of Alabaster.

-John Borden to Keegan C. Lambeth, for $218,000, for Lot 15 in Dearing Downs 12th Addition 2nd Phase.

-Kenneth Needham to Brandon T. Hartley, for $594,250, for Lot 23-53 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase 2.

-George Ballock to Errett M. Schrader, for $575,000, for Lot 2929 in Highland Lakes 29th Sector.

-Michael Sherbert to Don Michael Horton, for $179,900, for Lot 8 in Park Place Third Addition.

-Josip Debeljuh to Hannah Cooley, for $190,000, for Lot 665 in Forest Lakes 12th Sector.

-Rexs LLC to Rex W. Moore, for $221,700, for Lot 11 in Meadow Brook 6th Sector.

Sept. 14

-Richard Stracner to Kerrie W. Miller, for $330,000, for Lot 14 in Sunny Meadows 3rd Sector.

-Jill Calhoun to Kendyl N. Ford, for $130,000, for Lot 605 in Horizon A Condominium.

-Lashunda King to Georgina Valencia, for $175,000, for Lot 8 in Park Forest Village Final Plat.

-Jamie Clayton to Khalega B. Gordon, for $209,500, for Lot 83 in Villages of Westover Sector 1.

-Kane Mitchell to Kristie Lloyd, for $193,000, for Lot 9 in Southills.

-Todd Lankford to Todd Lankford, for $448,000, for Lot 111 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector.

-Austin Buckner to Janice B. Marks, for $270,000, for Lot 17 in Hills at Brook Highland.

-Julie Soekoro to Arnab Basu, for $465,000, for Lot 23 in Greystone 7th Sector Phase II.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Bobby Joe Lehmann, for $299,795, fo rLot 1407 in Chelsea Park 14th Sector Park Crossings.

-Sean Plier to Bobby Lucas, for $159,650, for Lot 35 in Savannah Pointe Sector III Phase III.

-Christopher Klimchak to Christopher J. Klimchak, for $139,000, for Lot 256 in Hillsboro Phase I Amended.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Mark A. Dennis, for $525,010, for Lot B-93 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Pablo Martinez Rubio, for $240,000, for Lot 17 in Old Cahaba Estates Sector 9.

-Jane Stipe to Mitchell Lee Martin, for $339,900, for Lot 24 in Emerald Lake Plat No. 1 Amended Plat.

-Mark Johnson to Decarlo Properties LLC, for $57,200, for Lot 12 in Maple Ridge.

-Forestar USA Real Estate Group Inc. to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $871,145, for Lot 1611 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-Travis Stein to Ryan W. Harrison, for $362,000, fo rLot 68 in Eagle Point 12th Sector Phase III.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Travis E. Stein, for $351,286, for Lot A-89 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.

-Derrick Perdue to David J. Allen, for $169,900, for property in Section 12, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-You Zhu to Trevon Terrell Cooper, for $343,500, for Lot 18 in Bridgweater Park Resurvey of Lots 15, 16, 17 and 18.

-Jeffrey Parks to William Lamar Megginson, for $197,000, for Lot 1 in Silver Creek Sector 1.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Zachary Scott Dedman, for $275,790, for Lot 93 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Lynette Kasper to Barry Morgan, for $155,000, for property in Section 25, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-Cody Hall to Andrew Jeffrey Green, for $500,000, for Lot 19 in Glen Estates Resurvey of Lots 18 through 21 and 33 through 35.

Sept. 15

-Eric Mumper to Mohamed Awwad, for $625,000, for Lot 36 in Greystone Farms North Phase 1 First Amended Map Resurvey of Lot 36.

-Elizabeth Shackelford to Dale Gamble, for $6,000, for property in Section 12, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Clinton Blackmon to Richard W. Saito, for $209,000, for Lot 295 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 8.

-Joshua Shockley to William K. Glaze, for $325,000, for Lot 1647 in Strathaven at Ballantrae Phase 2.

-Ricky Turner to Gilberto Michael Ramos, for $605,000, for Lot 51 in Village at Highland Lakes Sector One 2nd Amendment to the Amended Map.

-Rebecca Dixon to Connie R. Lovingood, for $230,000, for Lot 346 in Reserve at Timberline Sector 4 Phase Two.

-Carol Rindone to Beverly B. Morrison, for $267,500, for Lot 102 in Narrows Point Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Christopher Hanna, for $469,900, for Lot 4-3 in Village at Highland Lakes Sector Four English Village Neighborhood.

-Francis Griggs to Jason Parsons, for $1,400,000, for Lot 3 in Indian Springs Ranch.

-Jeff Thornton to Robert W. O. Daniel, for $160,000, for Lot 7 in Red Oak Farms Amended Survey.

-Jessica Purvis to Kelly Jean Brehmer, for $257,000, for Lot 54 in Kentwood First Addition.

-Scotch Homes & Land Development Group Inc. to Tanya Mancha, for $358,975, for Lot 167 in Willow Branch Sector 3B.

-DAL Properties LLC to Willie C. Knight, for $349,900, for Lot 2428 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae.

-Lloyd Currier to Darian E. Weaver, for $610,000, for Lot 8 in Highland Lakes 2nd Sector Phase II.

-Jonathan Rogers to Jonathan S. Rogers, for $131,600, for Lot 17 in North Lake at Greystone Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Vonda Lewis to Merchant Development Inc., for $114,000, for Lot 13 in Southwind First Sector.

-James Deloach to Carrie Angie Iwanski, for $240,500, for Lot 29 in Cottages of Brook Highland.

-William Glaze to Richard A. Mailhot, for $399,000, for property in Section 16, Township 15, Range 22 South.

-Alex Mims to Jennifer Blair James, for $199,000, for Lot 61 in Narrows Reach Amended Plat of Final Record Plat.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Andrew Nelson Smith, for $565,212, for Lot 547 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase Four Fifth Sector English Village Neighborhood.

-Georgina Montalvan to Georgina Maria Montalvan, for $114,950, for Lot 182 in Edenton a Condominium Fourth Amendment.

-Daniel Patti to Kristin Holt Hosey, for $230,500, for Lot 15 in Village at Brook Highland.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Daniel Thomas Patti, for $275,000, for Lot 7-50 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Mitchell James Kavanaugh, for $419,374, for Lot 483 in Lake Wilborn Phase 4B Mixed Use Subdivision Final Plat.

-Angela Benedict to Mary Lou Parmer, for $219,000, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Nicholas Blake Galamore, for $305,868, for Lot 1401 in Chelsea Park 14th Sector Park Crossings.

-Blair Simpson to Joshua Ryan Fincher, for $50,950, for Lot 3 in Simpson Family Subdivision.

-Michael Hiatt to James McAnally, for $123,900, for Lot 101 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Christopher Weaver to Brent Merritt, for $198,000, for Lot 18 in Laurel Wood 6th Sector.

-David Ellison to Jordan W. Simmons, for $210,000, for Lot 69 in Southern Hills.

-J. Hickman to Kelley Kennedy, for $190,000, for Lot 2 in Donna Robinson Subdivision.

-Christopher Williams to Jon Walden, for $360,000, for Lot 6 in Perkins Landing Sectors 1 & 2 Resurvey of Lots 6 & 7.

-Kelley Williams to Moheet Al Wajeeh, for $155,900,f or Lot 63 in Daventry Sector 2.

-Barbara Simpson to Barry P. Fincher, for $50,995, fo rLot 4 in Simpson Family Subdivision.

-Steve Thompson to Ben Thompson, for $9,000, for property in Section 19, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Integrity Partners LLC to Mark Fisher, for $160,000, for Lot 2 in Legacy Oaks.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 699 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 700 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 705 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 12-25 in Chelsea Park Twelfth Sector Phase One.

-Highland Lakes Development LLLP to Mitchell Lee McKell, for $200,000, for Lot 1 in Highland Lakes 32nd Sector Phase 11A Resurvey of Lot 3229.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 698 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Covenant Builders Inc. to Innovative Building Services LLC, for $80,000, for Lot 202 in Stonebridge 2nd Sector Resubdivision of Lots 202,203, 204, 205, 206, 207, 208, 209 and 210.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Jesse D. Greer, for $401,411, for Lot in 1026 in Riverwoods Sector 10 Final Plat.

-Robert Ralston to William Martin, for $447,000, for Lot 3514 in Riverchase Country Club 35th Addition Resurvey of Lot 3514.

-4G Willow Oaks LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $33,450, for Lot 113 in Willow Oaks.

-Scotch Homes & Development Group Inc. to Jason L. McKeown, for $788,650, for Lot 2 in Dogwood Estates.

-Innovative Building Services LLC to Angela Y. Williams, for $628,590, for Lot 202 in Stonebridge 2nd Sector Resubdivision of Lots 202, 203, 204, 205, 206, 207, 208, 209 and 210.

Sept. 16

-Andrew Donley to Derek Lee Biggings, for $325,000, for Lot 14 in Riverchase West First Addition.

-John Richardson to Douglas K. Uhler, for $830,000, for Lot 30 in Southlake 1st Addition.

-Douglas Grater to Jon Colby Nicholson, for $297,000, for Lot 3 in Falliston Ridge First Sector.

-Christina Wilder to James Wilder, for $47,960, for Lot 15 in Birmingham Junction.

-Brian Newton to Sarah B. Meadows, for $165,000, for Lot 157 in Hidden Creek III Phase One.

-Sherri Dunn to Caley S. Whitehead, for $165,000, fo rLot 157 in Hidden Creek III Phase One.

-Larry Doss to James Ryan Terrell, for $333,000, for Lot 563 in Lake Forest Fifth Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to James N. Walker, for $275,850, for Lot 1548 in Chelsea Park 15th Addition.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Khandaker Ahtesham Ahmed, for $379,265, for Lot 2007 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-James Riley to Cody L. Miller, for $160,000, for Lot 33 in Wynfield Phase One Amended Map of Final Plat.

-Joshua Fincher to Brian S. Harper, for $229,000, fo rLot 42 in Southern Hills Sector 6 Phase One.

-Larry Hearn to Sharon Pearson, for $302,000, for Lot 147 in Lake Forest First Sector.

-Sidna Tong to Fieldstone Investments LLC, for $190,000, for Lot 19 in Parkside Subdivision.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Jada Pittman, for $276,910, for Lot 1546 in Chelsea Park 15th Secto.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Ledon Jones, for $638,209, for Lot 1043 in Blackridge Phase 1B.

-Sharon Henderson to Gregory J. Bowen, for $269,900, for Lot 30 in Greystone Farms Mill Creek Sector Phase 2 Final Record Plat.

-Bank of New York Mellon to Blake C. Catalano, for $127,100, for Lot 23 in Brook Forest Addition to Wyndham.

-Victor Nichol to James H. Cook, for $370,000, for Lot 142 in Caldwell Crossings 2nd Sector Phase Two.

-Jorge Diaz De Leon to Lu Li, for $247,000, for Lot 1608 in Old Cahaba IV Second Addition Phase One.

-Holland Homes LLC to Lauren Allgood Lindsey, for $581,675, for Lot 20 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Virginia Eubanks to Russ Hampton Bowlin, for $373,000, for Lot 3 in Kerry Downs a Subdivision of Inverness.

-Kristina Fowler to Cecily L. Barnett, for $270,000, for Lot 8 in Riverchase West Dividing Ridge First Addition.

-Gary Amick to Gary Donzel Amick, for $10, for Lot 6 in Vincent Estates.

-Roger Reed to Matthew McCain, for $274,000, for Lot 84 in North Lake at Greystone Phase 3.

-Lavonda Ikpelue to Randall L. Barron, for $555,000, for Lot 22-71 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase II.

-Vonda Lewis to Merchant Development Inc., for $114,000, for Lot 13 in Southwind First Sector.

-William Ingram to Robert Reginald Tyler, for $191,500, for property in Section 3, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

-Johnny Banks to Susan Cichos, for $360,303, for Lot 903 in Eagle Point 9th Sector.

-Joy Doriety to Roger Lorenzo Brown, for $213,000,f or Lot 515 in Lake Forest Fifth Sector.

-Michael Smith to Clellda M. Nix, for $229,000, for Lot 19 in Fairways at Riverchase Resurvey of Lots 15 through 29.

-Thomas Burnum to Tracee Nicole Strum Gilliam, for $379,900, for Lot 2244 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase I.

-Megan Esser to David R. Esser, for $129,250, for Lot 83 in Edenton a Condominium 2nd Amended Condominium Plat.

-Steven Rutherford to Donald Johnson, for $380,000, for property in Section 21, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Adams Homes LLC to Donald Eugene Weaver, for $173,200, for Lot 91 in Old Ivy Phase II.

-Floyd Cooley to Floyd W. Cooley, for $280,000, for Lot 5 in Cottages at Southlake Amended Map.

-Valor Communities LLC to Eric F. McGowan, for $225,000, for Lot 334 in Union Station Phase III.

-Safe Future Investments LLC to Valor Communities LLC, for $67,500, for Lot 326 in Union Station Phase III.

-Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Zachary Hallford, for $90,000, for property in Section 19, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Renee Roberson to William Boyd Beech, for $275,000, fo rLot 43 in Edenton a Condominium 4th Amended Condominium Plat.

-Betty Corley to Erick Jones, for $127,000, for Lot 811 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Valerie Webster to Margarita Smith, for $248,900, for Lot 20 in Narrows Point Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Fred M. Mwaniki, for $188,516, for Lot 102 in Emerald Ridge Sector II.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Jean D. Michael, for $347,900, for Lot 250 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-Tonia Shore to Richard Keith Haywald, for $325,000, for property in Section 5, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Phyllis Dobbs to George W. Shaw, for $160,000, for Lot 26 in Heatherwood 7th Sector Final Recorded Plat.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Terri A. Steinert, for $306,900, for Lot 209 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-Christopher Davis to Bryan Eugene Russell Miller, for $269,900, for Lot 9-106 in Chelsea Park 9th Sector.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Brook Danielle Newman, for $275,900, for Lot 12-27 in Chelsea Park Twelfth Sector Phase One.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Susan M. McConnel, for $223,900, for Lot 7-102 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Millennial Bank to Southern Care Internal Medicine PC, for $950,000, for Lot 1 in Schillecis Addition to Meadowbrook Corporate Park Phase I.

-Kelly Holland to Riley William Smith, for $296,000, for Lot 161 in Edenton a Condominium 3rd Amended Condominium Plat.

-Derek Harden to Thomas Lynn Kephart, for $298,000, for Lot 432 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 12B.

-Brock Point Partners LLC to Ronald Mattrella, for $791,579, for Lot 76 in Brock Point Phase 2B.

-Matthew Gannon to Vicki J. Johnson, for $246,900, for Lot 18 in Dearing Downs Fourth Addition.

-Scotch Homes & Land Development Group Inc. to Brent A. Owings, for $423,900, for Lot 128 in Willow Branch Second Sector.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Kendall J. Hall, for $525,399, for Lot 541 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5C.

-Aaron Streufert to Kimani Elias Walker, for $230,000, for Lot 15 in Old Cahaba II B Resurvey.

-Tyeshia Streufert to Aaron Streufert, for $115,000, for Lot 15 in Old Cahaba II B Resurvey.

-Lynn Johnson to Clint Owens, for $89,900, for property in Section 7, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 704 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Barbara Wyrosdick to Donald E. Lane, for $425,000, for Lot 12 in Shelby Shores 1971 Addition.

-Kimberly Eckert to Brenda Janette Corona, for $232,400, for Lot 263 in Chandalar South Sixth Sector Addition.

Sept. 17

-Melissa Garner to Melissa Garnet, for $224,275, for Lot 1-58 in Chelsea Park 1st Sector Phase I & II.

-Hugo Martinez to Robert Hunter Debusk, for $314,400, for Lot 30 in Riverchase Country Club Second Addition.

-DAL Properties LLC to Benjamin Sid Garcia, for $409,205, for Lot 2430 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae.

-James Mitchell to Ready Home Services LLC, for $60,000, for property in Section 17, Township 21, Range 3 West.

-Roger Crumpton to Roger Ray Crumpton, for $76,940, for Lot 89 in Scottsdale Second Addition.

-Donna White to David Christopher Largin, for $105,000, for Lot 42 in Countryside at Chelsea Third Sector.

-Serma Holdings LLC to Valor Communities LLC, for $47,500, for Lot 205 in Wynlake Phase 5 Amended Plat.

-RC Birmingham LLC to William Edward Spruel, for $166,511, for Lot 47 in Cambridge Park Amended Record Map.

-Chad Lott to Thomas Milton Milford, for $296,000, for Lot 13 in Hillsboro Phase I Amended.

-Lainie Miller to Sherrod E. Miller, for $26,360, for property in Section 12, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Claude Wood to Donna M. Hannum, for $445,230, for Lot 9 in Woodford Amended Map a Subdivision of Inverness.

-Doris Lawley to Benjamin Goldman, for $85,000, for Lot 1 in Alabaster Gardens.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to William W. Stuart, for $423,687, for Lot A-102 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.

-Janet Atkins to James J. Dikis, for $24,000, for property in Section 31, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Allison Davis to Harry Peterson, for $175,000, for Lot 3-32 in Chelsea Park 3rd Sector.

-Kari Woody to Kari P. Woody, for $236,280, for Lot 29 in Cameron Wood 2nd Addition.

-Shervaun Jones to Loghan Patrick Moore, for $185,000, for Lot 8 in Spring Gate Sector One Phase Three.