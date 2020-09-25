Land transactions for the week of Sept. 20, 2020
The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Sept. 11-
Sept. 11
-Brett Newman to James Sawyer Thompson, for $225,000, for Lot 38 in Portsouth Third Sector.
-Michael Martin to Barbara Jillian Watkins, for $350,000, for Lot 58 in Courtside at Brook Highland.
-Daniel Bullard to Nicholas Holloman, for $434,000,f or Lot 2228 in Riverchase Country Club Resurvey Lots 2223 through 2230 22nd Addition.
-Margaret Rogers to Bradley Hodges, for $155,000, for Lot 9 in Triple Springs First Sector First Addition.
-Derek Wester to Derek Payne Wester, for $170,400, for Lot 343 in Brook Highland 7th Sector.
-Sharon Pearson to Rebecca Hopper Dix, for $240,000, for Lot 13 in Cambridge Pointe 2nd Sector.
-Charles Daniel to Evan Matthew Blackwell, for $515,000, for Lot 1 in Greystone 7th Sector Phase II.
-Brandon Hartley to Bridget Dyane Talley, for $499,500, for Lot 1605 in Highland Lakes 16th Sector.
-Lovelady Properties LLC to Broadway Group LLC, for $225,000, for Lot 1 in Village Square.
-Richard Carnwath to Carol A. Trotman, for $221,000, for Lot 361 in Narrows Point Final Record Plat.
-Joshua Brown to Kelly R. Vaziri, for $115,000, for Lot 1108 in Horizon A Condominium.
-Jason Rygiel to Allison Dunbar, for $195,600, fo rLot 49 in Dearing Downs Ninth Addition Phase IV.
-Matthew Parker to Benjamin James McAdams, for $215,000, for Lot 90 in Bridlewood Parc Sector Three.
-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for $427,500, for Lot 698 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.
-Rodney Fuller to Charles Raj Daniel, for $1,035,000, for Lot 817 in Greystone Legacy 8th Sector Phase I.
-Jan3 S P E 1 LLC to Barbara M. Wyrosdick, for $295,770, for Lot 12 in Shelby Shores 1971 Addition.
-Darryl Banks to Darryl Banks, for $116,450, for Lot 33 in Cameron Woods 2nd Addition.
-Caiyun Tian to Richard Mobley, for $112,000, for Lot 601 in Horizon a Condominium.
-Douglas Palmer to Jeffrey Chad Parks, for $350,000, for Lot 665 in Deer Ridge Lakes Sector 6 Phase 2.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Paula Reaves, for $312,000, for Lot 203 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.
-Louis Henderson to Sharon Myers Henderson, for $230,300, for Lot 30 in Greystone Farms Mills Creek Sector Phase 2 Final Record Plat.
-Donna Hannum to John Lawrence Kalousek, for $405,000, for Lot 1 in Kerry Downs a Subdivision of Inverness.
-Robert Sharp to John Michael Wright, for $342,500, for Lot 1 in South Pointe 9th Sector Phase I.
-Jackie Williams to Cassels Properties LLC, for $608,730, for Lot 1 in Nickerson Subdivision of Alabaster.
-John Borden to Keegan C. Lambeth, for $218,000, for Lot 15 in Dearing Downs 12th Addition 2nd Phase.
-Kenneth Needham to Brandon T. Hartley, for $594,250, for Lot 23-53 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase 2.
-George Ballock to Errett M. Schrader, for $575,000, for Lot 2929 in Highland Lakes 29th Sector.
-Michael Sherbert to Don Michael Horton, for $179,900, for Lot 8 in Park Place Third Addition.
-Josip Debeljuh to Hannah Cooley, for $190,000, for Lot 665 in Forest Lakes 12th Sector.
-Rexs LLC to Rex W. Moore, for $221,700, for Lot 11 in Meadow Brook 6th Sector.
Sept. 14
-Richard Stracner to Kerrie W. Miller, for $330,000, for Lot 14 in Sunny Meadows 3rd Sector.
-Jill Calhoun to Kendyl N. Ford, for $130,000, for Lot 605 in Horizon A Condominium.
-Lashunda King to Georgina Valencia, for $175,000, for Lot 8 in Park Forest Village Final Plat.
-Jamie Clayton to Khalega B. Gordon, for $209,500, for Lot 83 in Villages of Westover Sector 1.
-Kane Mitchell to Kristie Lloyd, for $193,000, for Lot 9 in Southills.
-Todd Lankford to Todd Lankford, for $448,000, for Lot 111 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector.
-Austin Buckner to Janice B. Marks, for $270,000, for Lot 17 in Hills at Brook Highland.
-Julie Soekoro to Arnab Basu, for $465,000, for Lot 23 in Greystone 7th Sector Phase II.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Bobby Joe Lehmann, for $299,795, fo rLot 1407 in Chelsea Park 14th Sector Park Crossings.
-Sean Plier to Bobby Lucas, for $159,650, for Lot 35 in Savannah Pointe Sector III Phase III.
-Christopher Klimchak to Christopher J. Klimchak, for $139,000, for Lot 256 in Hillsboro Phase I Amended.
-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Mark A. Dennis, for $525,010, for Lot B-93 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 1.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Pablo Martinez Rubio, for $240,000, for Lot 17 in Old Cahaba Estates Sector 9.
-Jane Stipe to Mitchell Lee Martin, for $339,900, for Lot 24 in Emerald Lake Plat No. 1 Amended Plat.
-Mark Johnson to Decarlo Properties LLC, for $57,200, for Lot 12 in Maple Ridge.
-Forestar USA Real Estate Group Inc. to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $871,145, for Lot 1611 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.
-Travis Stein to Ryan W. Harrison, for $362,000, fo rLot 68 in Eagle Point 12th Sector Phase III.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Travis E. Stein, for $351,286, for Lot A-89 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.
-Derrick Perdue to David J. Allen, for $169,900, for property in Section 12, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.
-You Zhu to Trevon Terrell Cooper, for $343,500, for Lot 18 in Bridgweater Park Resurvey of Lots 15, 16, 17 and 18.
-Jeffrey Parks to William Lamar Megginson, for $197,000, for Lot 1 in Silver Creek Sector 1.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Zachary Scott Dedman, for $275,790, for Lot 93 in Mallard Landing Phase I.
-Lynette Kasper to Barry Morgan, for $155,000, for property in Section 25, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.
-Cody Hall to Andrew Jeffrey Green, for $500,000, for Lot 19 in Glen Estates Resurvey of Lots 18 through 21 and 33 through 35.
Sept. 15
-Eric Mumper to Mohamed Awwad, for $625,000, for Lot 36 in Greystone Farms North Phase 1 First Amended Map Resurvey of Lot 36.
-Elizabeth Shackelford to Dale Gamble, for $6,000, for property in Section 12, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.
-Clinton Blackmon to Richard W. Saito, for $209,000, for Lot 295 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 8.
-Joshua Shockley to William K. Glaze, for $325,000, for Lot 1647 in Strathaven at Ballantrae Phase 2.
-Ricky Turner to Gilberto Michael Ramos, for $605,000, for Lot 51 in Village at Highland Lakes Sector One 2nd Amendment to the Amended Map.
-Rebecca Dixon to Connie R. Lovingood, for $230,000, for Lot 346 in Reserve at Timberline Sector 4 Phase Two.
-Carol Rindone to Beverly B. Morrison, for $267,500, for Lot 102 in Narrows Point Phase 3 Final Plat.
-Eddleman Residential LLC to Christopher Hanna, for $469,900, for Lot 4-3 in Village at Highland Lakes Sector Four English Village Neighborhood.
-Francis Griggs to Jason Parsons, for $1,400,000, for Lot 3 in Indian Springs Ranch.
-Jeff Thornton to Robert W. O. Daniel, for $160,000, for Lot 7 in Red Oak Farms Amended Survey.
-Jessica Purvis to Kelly Jean Brehmer, for $257,000, for Lot 54 in Kentwood First Addition.
-Scotch Homes & Land Development Group Inc. to Tanya Mancha, for $358,975, for Lot 167 in Willow Branch Sector 3B.
-DAL Properties LLC to Willie C. Knight, for $349,900, for Lot 2428 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae.
-Lloyd Currier to Darian E. Weaver, for $610,000, for Lot 8 in Highland Lakes 2nd Sector Phase II.
-Jonathan Rogers to Jonathan S. Rogers, for $131,600, for Lot 17 in North Lake at Greystone Phase 3 Final Plat.
-Vonda Lewis to Merchant Development Inc., for $114,000, for Lot 13 in Southwind First Sector.
-James Deloach to Carrie Angie Iwanski, for $240,500, for Lot 29 in Cottages of Brook Highland.
-William Glaze to Richard A. Mailhot, for $399,000, for property in Section 16, Township 15, Range 22 South.
-Alex Mims to Jennifer Blair James, for $199,000, for Lot 61 in Narrows Reach Amended Plat of Final Record Plat.
-Eddleman Residential LLC to Andrew Nelson Smith, for $565,212, for Lot 547 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase Four Fifth Sector English Village Neighborhood.
-Georgina Montalvan to Georgina Maria Montalvan, for $114,950, for Lot 182 in Edenton a Condominium Fourth Amendment.
-Daniel Patti to Kristin Holt Hosey, for $230,500, for Lot 15 in Village at Brook Highland.
-Eddleman Residential LLC to Daniel Thomas Patti, for $275,000, for Lot 7-50 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.
-Embridge Homes LLC to Mitchell James Kavanaugh, for $419,374, for Lot 483 in Lake Wilborn Phase 4B Mixed Use Subdivision Final Plat.
-Angela Benedict to Mary Lou Parmer, for $219,000, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Nicholas Blake Galamore, for $305,868, for Lot 1401 in Chelsea Park 14th Sector Park Crossings.
-Blair Simpson to Joshua Ryan Fincher, for $50,950, for Lot 3 in Simpson Family Subdivision.
-Michael Hiatt to James McAnally, for $123,900, for Lot 101 in Horizon a Condominium.
-Christopher Weaver to Brent Merritt, for $198,000, for Lot 18 in Laurel Wood 6th Sector.
-David Ellison to Jordan W. Simmons, for $210,000, for Lot 69 in Southern Hills.
-J. Hickman to Kelley Kennedy, for $190,000, for Lot 2 in Donna Robinson Subdivision.
-Christopher Williams to Jon Walden, for $360,000, for Lot 6 in Perkins Landing Sectors 1 & 2 Resurvey of Lots 6 & 7.
-Kelley Williams to Moheet Al Wajeeh, for $155,900,f or Lot 63 in Daventry Sector 2.
-Barbara Simpson to Barry P. Fincher, for $50,995, fo rLot 4 in Simpson Family Subdivision.
-Steve Thompson to Ben Thompson, for $9,000, for property in Section 19, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.
-Integrity Partners LLC to Mark Fisher, for $160,000, for Lot 2 in Legacy Oaks.
-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 699 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.
-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 700 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.
-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 705 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.
-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 12-25 in Chelsea Park Twelfth Sector Phase One.
-Highland Lakes Development LLLP to Mitchell Lee McKell, for $200,000, for Lot 1 in Highland Lakes 32nd Sector Phase 11A Resurvey of Lot 3229.
-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 698 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.
-Covenant Builders Inc. to Innovative Building Services LLC, for $80,000, for Lot 202 in Stonebridge 2nd Sector Resubdivision of Lots 202,203, 204, 205, 206, 207, 208, 209 and 210.
-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Jesse D. Greer, for $401,411, for Lot in 1026 in Riverwoods Sector 10 Final Plat.
-Robert Ralston to William Martin, for $447,000, for Lot 3514 in Riverchase Country Club 35th Addition Resurvey of Lot 3514.
-4G Willow Oaks LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $33,450, for Lot 113 in Willow Oaks.
-Scotch Homes & Development Group Inc. to Jason L. McKeown, for $788,650, for Lot 2 in Dogwood Estates.
-Innovative Building Services LLC to Angela Y. Williams, for $628,590, for Lot 202 in Stonebridge 2nd Sector Resubdivision of Lots 202, 203, 204, 205, 206, 207, 208, 209 and 210.
Sept. 16
-Andrew Donley to Derek Lee Biggings, for $325,000, for Lot 14 in Riverchase West First Addition.
-John Richardson to Douglas K. Uhler, for $830,000, for Lot 30 in Southlake 1st Addition.
-Douglas Grater to Jon Colby Nicholson, for $297,000, for Lot 3 in Falliston Ridge First Sector.
-Christina Wilder to James Wilder, for $47,960, for Lot 15 in Birmingham Junction.
-Brian Newton to Sarah B. Meadows, for $165,000, for Lot 157 in Hidden Creek III Phase One.
-Sherri Dunn to Caley S. Whitehead, for $165,000, fo rLot 157 in Hidden Creek III Phase One.
-Larry Doss to James Ryan Terrell, for $333,000, for Lot 563 in Lake Forest Fifth Sector.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to James N. Walker, for $275,850, for Lot 1548 in Chelsea Park 15th Addition.
-Flemming Partners LLC to Khandaker Ahtesham Ahmed, for $379,265, for Lot 2007 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.
-James Riley to Cody L. Miller, for $160,000, for Lot 33 in Wynfield Phase One Amended Map of Final Plat.
-Joshua Fincher to Brian S. Harper, for $229,000, fo rLot 42 in Southern Hills Sector 6 Phase One.
-Larry Hearn to Sharon Pearson, for $302,000, for Lot 147 in Lake Forest First Sector.
-Sidna Tong to Fieldstone Investments LLC, for $190,000, for Lot 19 in Parkside Subdivision.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Jada Pittman, for $276,910, for Lot 1546 in Chelsea Park 15th Secto.
-Blackridge Partners LLC to Ledon Jones, for $638,209, for Lot 1043 in Blackridge Phase 1B.
-Sharon Henderson to Gregory J. Bowen, for $269,900, for Lot 30 in Greystone Farms Mill Creek Sector Phase 2 Final Record Plat.
-Bank of New York Mellon to Blake C. Catalano, for $127,100, for Lot 23 in Brook Forest Addition to Wyndham.
-Victor Nichol to James H. Cook, for $370,000, for Lot 142 in Caldwell Crossings 2nd Sector Phase Two.
-Jorge Diaz De Leon to Lu Li, for $247,000, for Lot 1608 in Old Cahaba IV Second Addition Phase One.
-Holland Homes LLC to Lauren Allgood Lindsey, for $581,675, for Lot 20 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 1 Final Plat.
-Virginia Eubanks to Russ Hampton Bowlin, for $373,000, for Lot 3 in Kerry Downs a Subdivision of Inverness.
-Kristina Fowler to Cecily L. Barnett, for $270,000, for Lot 8 in Riverchase West Dividing Ridge First Addition.
-Gary Amick to Gary Donzel Amick, for $10, for Lot 6 in Vincent Estates.
-Roger Reed to Matthew McCain, for $274,000, for Lot 84 in North Lake at Greystone Phase 3.
-Lavonda Ikpelue to Randall L. Barron, for $555,000, for Lot 22-71 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase II.
-Vonda Lewis to Merchant Development Inc., for $114,000, for Lot 13 in Southwind First Sector.
-William Ingram to Robert Reginald Tyler, for $191,500, for property in Section 3, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.
-Johnny Banks to Susan Cichos, for $360,303, for Lot 903 in Eagle Point 9th Sector.
-Joy Doriety to Roger Lorenzo Brown, for $213,000,f or Lot 515 in Lake Forest Fifth Sector.
-Michael Smith to Clellda M. Nix, for $229,000, for Lot 19 in Fairways at Riverchase Resurvey of Lots 15 through 29.
-Thomas Burnum to Tracee Nicole Strum Gilliam, for $379,900, for Lot 2244 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase I.
-Megan Esser to David R. Esser, for $129,250, for Lot 83 in Edenton a Condominium 2nd Amended Condominium Plat.
-Steven Rutherford to Donald Johnson, for $380,000, for property in Section 21, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.
-Adams Homes LLC to Donald Eugene Weaver, for $173,200, for Lot 91 in Old Ivy Phase II.
-Floyd Cooley to Floyd W. Cooley, for $280,000, for Lot 5 in Cottages at Southlake Amended Map.
-Valor Communities LLC to Eric F. McGowan, for $225,000, for Lot 334 in Union Station Phase III.
-Safe Future Investments LLC to Valor Communities LLC, for $67,500, for Lot 326 in Union Station Phase III.
-Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Zachary Hallford, for $90,000, for property in Section 19, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.
-Renee Roberson to William Boyd Beech, for $275,000, fo rLot 43 in Edenton a Condominium 4th Amended Condominium Plat.
-Betty Corley to Erick Jones, for $127,000, for Lot 811 in Horizon a Condominium.
-Valerie Webster to Margarita Smith, for $248,900, for Lot 20 in Narrows Point Phase 3 Final Plat.
-Embassy Homes LLC to Fred M. Mwaniki, for $188,516, for Lot 102 in Emerald Ridge Sector II.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Jean D. Michael, for $347,900, for Lot 250 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.
-Tonia Shore to Richard Keith Haywald, for $325,000, for property in Section 5, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.
-Phyllis Dobbs to George W. Shaw, for $160,000, for Lot 26 in Heatherwood 7th Sector Final Recorded Plat.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Terri A. Steinert, for $306,900, for Lot 209 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.
-Christopher Davis to Bryan Eugene Russell Miller, for $269,900, for Lot 9-106 in Chelsea Park 9th Sector.
-Eddleman Residential LLC to Brook Danielle Newman, for $275,900, for Lot 12-27 in Chelsea Park Twelfth Sector Phase One.
-Eddleman Residential LLC to Susan M. McConnel, for $223,900, for Lot 7-102 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.
-Millennial Bank to Southern Care Internal Medicine PC, for $950,000, for Lot 1 in Schillecis Addition to Meadowbrook Corporate Park Phase I.
-Kelly Holland to Riley William Smith, for $296,000, for Lot 161 in Edenton a Condominium 3rd Amended Condominium Plat.
-Derek Harden to Thomas Lynn Kephart, for $298,000, for Lot 432 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 12B.
-Brock Point Partners LLC to Ronald Mattrella, for $791,579, for Lot 76 in Brock Point Phase 2B.
-Matthew Gannon to Vicki J. Johnson, for $246,900, for Lot 18 in Dearing Downs Fourth Addition.
-Scotch Homes & Land Development Group Inc. to Brent A. Owings, for $423,900, for Lot 128 in Willow Branch Second Sector.
-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Kendall J. Hall, for $525,399, for Lot 541 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5C.
-Aaron Streufert to Kimani Elias Walker, for $230,000, for Lot 15 in Old Cahaba II B Resurvey.
-Tyeshia Streufert to Aaron Streufert, for $115,000, for Lot 15 in Old Cahaba II B Resurvey.
-Lynn Johnson to Clint Owens, for $89,900, for property in Section 7, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.
-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 704 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.
-Barbara Wyrosdick to Donald E. Lane, for $425,000, for Lot 12 in Shelby Shores 1971 Addition.
-Kimberly Eckert to Brenda Janette Corona, for $232,400, for Lot 263 in Chandalar South Sixth Sector Addition.
Sept. 17
-Melissa Garner to Melissa Garnet, for $224,275, for Lot 1-58 in Chelsea Park 1st Sector Phase I & II.
-Hugo Martinez to Robert Hunter Debusk, for $314,400, for Lot 30 in Riverchase Country Club Second Addition.
-DAL Properties LLC to Benjamin Sid Garcia, for $409,205, for Lot 2430 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae.
-James Mitchell to Ready Home Services LLC, for $60,000, for property in Section 17, Township 21, Range 3 West.
-Roger Crumpton to Roger Ray Crumpton, for $76,940, for Lot 89 in Scottsdale Second Addition.
-Donna White to David Christopher Largin, for $105,000, for Lot 42 in Countryside at Chelsea Third Sector.
-Serma Holdings LLC to Valor Communities LLC, for $47,500, for Lot 205 in Wynlake Phase 5 Amended Plat.
-RC Birmingham LLC to William Edward Spruel, for $166,511, for Lot 47 in Cambridge Park Amended Record Map.
-Chad Lott to Thomas Milton Milford, for $296,000, for Lot 13 in Hillsboro Phase I Amended.
-Lainie Miller to Sherrod E. Miller, for $26,360, for property in Section 12, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.
-Claude Wood to Donna M. Hannum, for $445,230, for Lot 9 in Woodford Amended Map a Subdivision of Inverness.
-Doris Lawley to Benjamin Goldman, for $85,000, for Lot 1 in Alabaster Gardens.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to William W. Stuart, for $423,687, for Lot A-102 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.
-Janet Atkins to James J. Dikis, for $24,000, for property in Section 31, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.
-Allison Davis to Harry Peterson, for $175,000, for Lot 3-32 in Chelsea Park 3rd Sector.
-Kari Woody to Kari P. Woody, for $236,280, for Lot 29 in Cameron Wood 2nd Addition.
-Shervaun Jones to Loghan Patrick Moore, for $185,000, for Lot 8 in Spring Gate Sector One Phase Three.
Sheriff’s reports for the week of Sept. 20, 2020
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Sept. 4-12: Sept. 4 -Incident... read more