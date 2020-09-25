Marriages for the week of Sept. 20, 2020
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Sept. 14-18:
-Lisa Reed to Sonya Dee Reynolds.
-David Galutza to Shannon Lucinda Mixon.
-Cecilia Morales to Lauro Lopez.
-Betsy Tuck to Ryan Herschel Goldstein.
-Matthew Jones to Molly Patricia D. Esposito.
-Christopher Swink to Kayla Shea Clay.
-John English to Madeline Grace Lee.
-David Hardy to Heather Dawn Watkins.
-Tyler Payne to Lauren Michelle Larussa.
-Sophia Cordes to Stephen Andrew Fast.
-Kurtis Graben to Cheyenne Renee Beacraft.
-Austin Kelsey to Katelyn Faye Stagner.
-Anna Gleason to Daniel Vincent Muntner.
-Rex Crawford to Barbara Cofer Sweatt.
-Gregory Jacobik to Rachel Denise Taylor.
-Jathin Davis to Jennifer Lynn Autwell.
-Linda Harris to Preston Wilbor Stark.
-Hailey Belcher to Charles Bailey.
-Mickey Robbins to Brittany Leigh Beckham.
-Jeffrey Dynes to Andrea Lynn Willis.
-Samantha Rhoades to Jillian Rhea Luby.
-Armond Dalessandro to Elizabeth Ann Lindlow.
-Ismael Teran Anguiano to Ana Karen Gonzalez Chombo.
-Susan Smith to Lesslie Wayne Edwards.
-Claire Warner to Logan Ray Swanner.
-Jason Johnstone to Nicole Williams Somer.
