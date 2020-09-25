Police reports for the week of Sept. 20, 2020

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Aug. 2 through Sept. 23:

Alabaster

Sept. 15

-Theft of property first degree from the 600 block of 11th Avenue Southwest. A rotating laser valued at $900, pipe laser valued at $8,000, Stihl demo saw valued at $1,100, DeWalt porta band valued at $250, DeWalt drive impact valued at $300, plate tamp valued at $2,000 and DeWalt batteries valued at $400 were stolen.

-Information only from the 200 block of First Street North.

-Harassment from the 1100 block of First Street South.

-Criminal mischief second degree from the 1100 block of First Street South. Three autos sustained a combined $800 in damages.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 1400 block of Tropical Lane.

-Property damage from the 700 block of Third Street Northeast.

-Property damage from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of First Street North. A Cricket fabric cutter valued at $1 was stolen.

-Domestic incident from the 50 block of Robinson Drive.

Sept. 16

-Discharging firearm into unoccupied dwelling or vehicle, criminal mischief third degree from Mount Olive Road. A 2013 Ford Taurus sustained $10,000 in damages.

-Information only from the 10000 block of Alabama 119. Money in the amount of $600 and a Samsung S10 valued at $150 were stolen.

-Property damage from Michael Drive. A warning sign valued at $1 was damaged.

-Lost property from the 900 block of Third Avenue Southwest. A Beretta firearm was reported.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Consumables valued at $107.27 were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A dash camera valued at $80 was stolen.

-Domestic incident from the 1100 block of Elm Drive.

-Information only from the 200 block of Norwick Forest Drive.

Calera

Sept. 14

-Theft of property first degree from the 6200 block of U.S. 31.

-Forgery second degree from the 1800 block of 18th Street.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of West Waterstone Way.

-Lost property from the 200 block of Meriweather Lane.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 8400 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana second degree from the 100 block of Shelby County 87.

Sept. 15

-Obstructing government operations from the 800 block of Meriweather Drive.

-Recovery of missing person from the 700 block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Failure to appear from I-65 North.

-Agency assist from Alabama 25 and Timberline Trail.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Incident from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear from McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 900 block of 23rd Avenue.

-Child abuse from the 200 block of Sumner Drive.

Sept. 16

-Possession of a controlled substance-cocaine from I-65.

-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Abandoned vehicle from Slab Hill Road and U.S. 31.

-Death investigation from the 1400 block of Shelby County 304.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 700 block of George Roy Parkway.

-Incident from the 200 block of Supercenter Drive.

-Theft of property third degree from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 11000 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 300 block of McDow Road.

Sept. 17

-Criminal mischief first degree, theft of property third degree from the 700 block of George Roy Parkway.

-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief from the 1000 block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Drug overdose from Aronimink Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 300 block of Camden Cove Circle.

-Incident from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property from the 100 block of Blue Loop, Montevallo.

-Harassing communications from the 7000 block of Kensington Avenue.

Sept. 18

-Criminal mischief third degree, burglary third degree from the 100 block of Apricot Lane.

-Receiving stolen property first degree, possession of a pistol by a violent felon from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Incident from the 900 block of 14th Street.

-Agency assist from the 1400 block of Shelby County 23.

-Incident from the 7000 block of Kensington Avenue.

-DUI-alcohol from the 228-mile marker of I-65.

-Recovery of property from the 8300 block of U.S. 31.

-Theft of property second degree, theft of property-motor vehicle from the 300 block of Brown Road.

-Recovered vehicle from the 300 block of Brown Road.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of prescription drugs from 14th Street and 19th Avenue.

-Drug trafficking, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from Spring Creek Road and Shelby County 16.

-Drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia from Spring Creek Road and Shelby County 16.

Sept. 19

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 200 block of Waterford Lake Drive.

-Assault second degree from the 200 block of Waterford Lake Drive.

-Possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic, possession of marijuana second degree from U.S. 31 and Shelby County 213.

-Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana first degree, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Shelby County 87.

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property second degree from the 1700 block of 21st Avenue.

-Runaway from the 100 block of Waterstone Way.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana first degree, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence from U.S. 31 and Alabama 25.

-Incident from the 100 block of Spring Street.

Sept. 20

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Apricot Lane.

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property from the 100 block of Apricot Lane.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault (two counts) from the 300 block of Sumner Drive.

-Incident from the 4200 block of U.S. 31.

-Incident from the 1200 block of Kensington Boulevard.

-Theft of property second degree-firearms from the 2000 block of Highview Way.

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property from the 100 block of Robin Street.

Harpersville

Aug. 2

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from U.S. 280 between Alabama 25 and Shelby County 62.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from U.S. 280 between Alabama 25 and Shelby County 62.

Aug. 3

-Property damage from Alabama 25 at Dead Hollow Road South.

-Criminal mischief from the 4900 block of U.S. 280.

-Theft of property-auto and recovery from the 4900 block of U.S. 280.

Aug. 4

-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 83 at U.S. 280.

Aug. 6

-Property damage from U.S. 280 at Westover Road.

Aug. 9

-Theft of property-firearm from the 39000 block of Alabama 25.

Aug. 13

-Civil incident from U.S. 280 and Alabama 25.

Aug. 14

-Property damage from Shelby County 76 at Sunvalley Road.

Aug. 16

-Trespassing from the 10 block of Cottonwood Circle, Childersburg.

Aug. 18

-Incident from the 2000 block of Farmingdale Road.

Aug. 20

-Animal complaint from the 37000 block of U.S. 280.

-Vehicle impoundment from the 100 block of Ploughman Circle.

Aug. 23

-Burglary from the 4100 block of U.S. 280.

Aug. 24

-Incident from the 100 block of Pineview Street.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 100 block of Farmingdale Road.

-Property damage from the 400 block of Cotton Gin Road.

-Property damage from Shelby County 76 near Klein Baptist Church.

Aug. 30

-Property damage from an unnamed location.

-Impoundment from U.S. 280 near Mickey Circle.

Helena

Sept. 13

-Domestic incident from Shelby County 58.

-Possession of a controlled substance from Shelby County 17 and Hillsboro Parkway.

Sept. 14

-Theft of property third degree, criminal mischief third degree from Bowron Road.

-Property damage from Adams Street.

-Property damage from St. Patrick Place North.

-Identity theft from Old Cahaba Circle.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Shelby County 58 at Roy Drive.

-Miscellaneous information from Shoreside Lane.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Spencer Lane.

Sept. 15

-Domestic incident from Wynwood Circle.

-Property damage from Long Leaf Lake Trace.

-Property damage from Second Street.

-Property damage from the 300 block of Helena Marketplace.

Sept. 16

-Harassment from Old Cahaba Parkway at Madison Avenue.

-Firearms license required from the 1100 block of Townhouse Road.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from Rocky Ridge Drive.

Sept. 17

-Animal complaint, dog violation (two counts) from Scurlock Road.

Sept. 18

-Possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 52 West and Elvira Road.

-Miscellaneous information from Squire Drive.

-Animal complaint from St. Patrick Place at Dublin Drive.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Shelby County 17.

-Theft of property first degree from Shelby County 52 West.

Sept. 19

-Disorderly conduct, minor in possession of alcohol from Helena Road.

-Obstructing government operations from Helena Road.

-Disorderly conduct from Helena Road.

Sept. 20

-Violation of a protection order from the 800 block of Shelby County 52 East.

-Death investigation from Spruce Drive.

-Found property from Claiborne Street.

Sept. 21

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Tucker Road.

Montevallo

Sept. 17

-Dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia-1st offense and liquor-PI appears in public place under the influence from Montevallo (highway/street). Confiscated was multi colored rubber marijuana pipe valued at $1.

-Robbery-street-strong arm from Buckingham Circle (residence/home). Stolen was U.S. currency and brown mens wallet valued at $1,001.

Sept. 18

-Assault-harassment from Island Street (residence/home).

Sept. 21

-Information only from Wilson Drive (residence/home).

Sept. 22

-Property damage from AL-25 (department store). Damaged was dent driver side rear bumper valued at $200.

Sept. 23

-Dangerous drugs-synthetic narcotic-possess and dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia-1st offense from Montevallo (jail/prison). Confiscasted was Amphetamines/Methamphetamines 1.80 grams; a Iprazolam/Benzodiazepines, LSD 2.00 doseage/units; LSD like substance, other narcotics 4.00 dosage, units, blue power substance/crushed Benzos and Meth like substance valued at $90.

-Larceny/theft-theft of article form auto and larceny/theft-theft-miscellaneous, less than $500 from Hicks Street (parking lot/garage). Stolen was a female wallet with SS cards and 350 in cash valued at $400.

-Dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia-1st offense and dangerous drugs-Methamphetamines-possess from Montevallo. Confiscated was Amphetamines/Methamphetamines 0.05 grams, methamphetamine and one broken glass pipe with Methamphetamine residue valued at $2.

-Dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia-1st offense and dangerous drugs-Methamphetamine-possess from Montevallo (highway/street). Confiscated was marijuana and Methamphetamine valued at $75.

-Larceny/theft-theft-miscellaneous, $500-less than $1,500 from Evansville Circle (residence/home). Stolen was two saw blades and four catalytic converters valued at $800.

-Larceny/theft-theft-miscellaneous, less than $500 and damaged property-CM criminal mischief-damage to private property from Evansville (residence/home). Damaged was a 1993 Pontiac Firebird and 1966 Chevrolet flat bed truck valued at $400. Stolen was a catalytic converter valued at $200.

Pelham

Sept. 14

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Bowling Lane (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was identification, a wallet and a credit card valued at $100.

Sept. 15

-Theft-vehicle from the 70 Block of Highway 23 (service/gas station). Stolen, not recovered was an auto valued at $1.

Sept. 16

-Identity theft from the 100 Block of Deer Crest Circle (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued at $0.

-Theft from the 3100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount story). Stolen, not recovered was equipment valued at $198.

-Identity theft from the 300 Block of Holland Lakes Drive South (bank/savings and loan). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued at $0.

Sept. 17

– Fraud from the 200 Block of Block of Dunrobin Cove (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was miscellaneous valued at $1,300.

-Theft from the 100 Block of Deer Ridge Way (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was currency valued at $260.

-Theft from the 2600 Block of Pelham Parkway (rental storage facility). Stolen, not recovered were saws, batteries, grinder, tools, drills, a flashlight, clothing, electronics, a ring, box, watches and magazines valued at $1,190.