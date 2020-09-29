Pelham Public Library reopening its doors

FROM STAFF REPORTS

PELHAM — The Pelham Public Library will welcome visitors back inside the building on a staggered schedule beginning Monday, Oct. 5.

The library will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., while curbside service only will be offered Tuesday and Thursday. Curbside service will also be available Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We are so excited about seeing our patrons again,” said Library Director Mary Campbell. “While we have been able to talk with many of our regulars over the phone and during curbside pickup, we really miss seeing people in the building.”

People visiting the library should expect changes, which were implemented to keep both users and library staff members safe. Capacity is limited to 30 guests at any given time, and masks are required while on the premises. Visitors are also asked to limit their visit to one hour so that all who want to enjoy the library’s services can do so.

“We are constantly monitoring local health trends and recommendations from health experts. Should we have to limit what we’re offering for safety reasons, we will communicate that on our website and social media platforms,” Campbell said.

Because this is a phased reopening, not all services will be available at first. To see what is available, visit Pelhamlibraryal.gov.