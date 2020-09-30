Flora Mae Vining

Columbiana

Flora Mae Vining, age 81, of Columbiana, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 3 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Hubbard Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

