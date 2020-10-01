Helena’s Old Cahaba neighborhood to host ‘Witches Ride’

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

HELENA — Residents of the Old Cahaba community will have a creative, safe and fun way to celebrate Halloween as the neighborhood hosts its first “Witches Ride” on Oct. 30.

According to Casie Jarman, property manager for Old Cahaba, the idea was born out of the Halloween party that the Selective Management Services, the property owner, typically hosts for residents.

“Usually, we plan a Halloween party where residents and their children can dress up, get some candy and snacks, and socialize. (This year) has just been a strange year all together.

“To keep spirits up through these difficult times, we knew that we had to do something for all the upcoming holidays,” Jarman said.

Other communities managed by SMS have done something similar, and Jarman said that she realized this type of event would be a perfect way to keep the spirit of Halloween, while also keeping residents safe.

The witches, who walk or ride, will make their way through Old Cahaba Parkway, where residents can line up on either side of the parkway. Keeping true to Halloween’s theme of “trick or treat,” the witches may give either to onlookers.

“As you know, there are good witches and bad witches,” Jarman said. “The good witches will only throw candy, but our residents need to be prepared for the bad witches to pull pranks.”

SMS also hopes to provide other fun activities like outdoor Halloween movies and food trucks for residents. Jarman said that they are looking at making this an annual event that the community can do regardless of the pandemic.

Those interested in being a witch can email Jarman at CJarman@SelectiveMgmt.com.