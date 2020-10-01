Pelham to hold annual 5K Race Nov. 14

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM — Maximum Physical Therapy and Pelham Parks and Recreation will be hosting their annual 5K Race Nov. 14 at 8 a.m. at Cahaba Valley Creek.

“Pelham Parks and Recreation is excited to offer this annual 5K race for the Pelham community and we welcome all walkers and runners to participate,” said Parks and Rec Assistant Director Alicia Walters.

The race is an annual event designed to get residents out of their houses and into the city’s beautiful parks, and to encourage healthy exercise.

“The Maximum Physical Therapy Pelham Parks and Rec 5K is an invitation to discover the beautiful facilities of Pelham Park,” Kevin Washburn, race director said. “Designed for runners, walkers, families and supporters, the course is flat and fast, and spectators can catch multiple glimpses of runners by simply staying near the start and finish area.”

As more recreation opportunities become available, the goal of the 5K race is to alleviate some of the stress and anxiety caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be an opportunity for people to gather, while safely distanced to enjoy the outdoors.

“I love this race. It brings together my favorite sport, my community, and the outstanding team and facilities of Pelham Parks and Recreation,” Washburn said.

The parks and rec department is asking all participants to please wear a mask to race, while they will create space to spread out and will have a staggered start.

Registration for the race costs $20 and must be completed by Oct. 31. Those interested in registering can go to Localraces.com

For more information, please contact Alicia Walters awalters@pelhamalabama.gov or Race Director Kevin Washburn kdwashburn@mac.com.