Chelsea Library shares October program plans

CHELSEA – The start of the fall season has signaled the beginning of new programs and services at the Chelsea Public Library for patrons of all ages.

The Tot Time program has transitioned to a live, in-person format.

“Every Thursday at 10:30 a.m., we will meet on the patio for books, songs, games and more fun geared for 1-5-year-olds,” Children’s and Programming Director Emily Sims said. “We are currently working on the ABCs and encouraging families to sign up for the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program.”

The program is designed to promote literacy and cultivate an early appreciation for reading in young children, Sims said.

The library’s Lego Day will be held every second Saturday of the month from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sanitation procedures will be conducted to keep toys clean as more programming opens.

The Music and Books Club meets every second Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Children ages 6-12 may participate in the free program, but registration is required.

Signups are on the Children’s Programming page of the library’s website, Cityofchelsea.com/225/Library-Home.

Teen Book Club and dinner is held every second Monday of the month at 5 p.m.

Adult Book Club is held every second Thursday, although meeting times have fluctuated lately. Those interested in attending should check the library’s website and Facebook page for up-to-date information.

BYO Crafts is starting again and will be held every Friday at 10 a.m. Participants should bring a portable craft or come to learn how to get started.

Other notable events coming up include the following:

Oct. 10 at 4 p.m. – Lew-E the clown and his pal Oogly will perform their Kooky Spooky Circus Show. The program is geared toward kindergarten-fifth grade students and will be held outside on the patio in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines.

Oct. 24 at 4 p.m. – Tot Spot will trick-or-treat through the library. The program will start with a storytime and craft, and will finish with fun-filled goodies around the library. Participants are welcome to wear their costumes.

The library’s current operating hours are: Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

For more information and other updates, visit Cityofchelsea.com/225/Library-Home or the Chelsea Public Library on Facebook.