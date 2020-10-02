October 2, 2020

Published 4:21 pm Friday, October 2, 2020

Sara Nell Peacock

Sara Nell Peacock, age 85, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, after a hospital stay.

The graveside service will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 6 at Pinelawn Gardens with Bro. Billy Abrams and Rev. Ken Dunivant officiating. Burial will be at Pinelawn Gardens, located next door to Bolton Funeral Home. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

