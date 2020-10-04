SCR Stars of the Week
Normally we name our SCR Stars of the Week at the end of the Shelby County Football Show each week, but with surgery scheduled for Monday, I won’t be able to do the show this week and wanted to make sure we still honored the top players from a busy week of region play this past Friday.
Take a look at the special performances from Friday night below:
Conner Harrell, quarterback, Thompson: Finished 19-of-22 passing for 314 yards and two touchdowns in Thompson’s 38-9 win over Vestavia Hills.
Sam Reynolds, athlete, Thompson: Finished with 119 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
Ryan Peppins, athlete, Thompson: Ran back the opening kick off 98 yards for a touchdown and had nine receptions for 156 yards and another two touchdowns.
Evan Smith, quarterback, Oak Mountain: Smith had a touchdown in all facets of the offense, posting at least one receiving, one rushing and one passing touchdown in a 48-17 win against Spain Park. He finished 6-of-8 passing with 68 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 100 yards rushing on nine carries and 42 yards receiving on one touchdown catch.
Judah Tait, running back, Oak Mountain: Posted 140 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.
Gabe Gamble, running back, Pelham: He ran for 107 yards on 11 carries, including the go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter that put the Panthers ahead for good in a 34-18 win against Wetumpka.
Dylan Peterson, running back, Pelham: Peterson finished with 91 yards and a touchdown for the Panthers in the win.
Will Lankford, quarterback, Pelham: Finished with 49 rushing and 79 passing yards, but was especially key with his two touchdowns.
Collier Blair, running back, Chelsea: Ran for 97 yards and two touchdowns for Chelsea in a 56-0 win against Woodlawn.
Luke Reebals, running back, Briarwood: Ran 16 times for a jaw-dropping 199 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Lions to a 42-19 win against Shades Valley on the road.
Shelby County defense: Made two key interceptions against Central-Tuscaloosa in a 17-14 win. Kaden Cardwell and Isaac Goodman were the two who made the big plays.
Kai Barnett, kicker, Shelby County: Made the game-winning field goal with 1:53 to play.
Joseph Anderson, running back, Montevallo: Anderson finished with a remarkable 217 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries to help lead the Bulldogs to a 29-28 win over West Blocton.
Gio Hernandez, kicker, Montevallo: Hernandez sit the game-winning kick through the uprights as time expired for the Bulldogs to lead them to a one-point win.
Cole Dennis and Kavounte Britton, defense, Montevallo: Both had double digit tackles with Britton posting 12 and Dennis adding 10.
