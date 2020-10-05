Dale Long

Columbiana

Dale Long, age 71, of Columbiana, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. at The New Life Pentecostal Church with Rev. Josh Beane officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to New Life Building Funds.

