Dale Long
Columbiana
Dale Long, age 71, of Columbiana, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. at The New Life Pentecostal Church with Rev. Josh Beane officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to New Life Building Funds.
