John Richard Cook

Wilsonville

John Richard Cook, age 73, of Wilsonville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4 at Shelby Baptist Medical Center in Alabaster.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7 at Graham Memorial Cemetery with Katie Robertson officiating and Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be immediately following the service at the graveside.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sandra Cook McAtee

Survivors include his wife, Linda Mattison Cook; daughter, Nicole Helmers (Hank); son, John Chadwick Cook (Amy) and four grandchildren, Austin Helmers, Caroline Cook, Garrett Helmers and Mattison Helmers.

Mr. Cook was born May 27, 1947 in York to the late John Murvin Cook and Olene Richards Cook. He was a member of Columbiana Methodist Church and a retired district manager of Alabama Power Company.

Honorary Pallbearers are retired Alabama Power employees.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorials to Alzheimer’s Association, 117 A Longwood Drive SE, Huntsville, AL 35801.