October 5, 2020

Margaret Nelson Lunsford

By Staff Reports

Published 2:59 pm Monday, October 5, 2020

Mobile

Margaret Nelson Lunsford, age 93, of Mobile, died Saturday, Oct. 3.

She was preceded in death by husband, Raymond Lunsford, Sr., and son, Raymond Lunsford, Jr.

She is survived by her daughter, Frances Lunsford (Earl); four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild with another expected.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. at Ryan Cemetery in Montevallo.

 

