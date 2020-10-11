Arrest reports for the week of Oct. 11, 2020
The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Sept. 1-Oct. 6:
Alabaster
Sept. 29
-Deandre Marquez Hawkins, 28, of Vestavia, failure to appear (two counts).
-Davey George Winfrey, 54, of Pelham, alias writ of arrest.
-Jeremy Wade Doss, 46, of Pelham, theft of property fourth degree.
Sept. 30
-William Steven Bush, 29, of Gardendale, theft of property fourth degree, possession of a forged instrument second degree, drug paraphernalia.
-Ahmad Yasin Muhammad, 33, of Calera, bail jumping second degree (two counts).
Oct. 1
-Logan Samuel Irwin, 18, of Maylene, minor in consumption of alcohol.
-Jennifer Miller Collum, 48, of Alabaster, theft of property fourth degree.
Oct. 2
-Courtney Alayne White, 25, of Northport, unlawful possession of marijuana, failure to comply with court orders, drug paraphernalia.
-Tommy Rodger Carden, 54, of Montevallo, driving while license revoked.
Oct. 3
-Stephanie Thorn Harris, 47, of Pelham, expired tag.
Oct. 4
-Juan Ramon Avila-Martinez, 37, of Maylene, DUI-alcohol.
-Ashley Suzanne Davis, 32, of Maylene, DUI-any substance, possession of a controlled substance (two counts).
Oct. 5
-Arthur Anderson McClain IV, 21, of Mobile, carrying a concealed weapon.
Calera
Sept. 25
-Morgan Michele Bernier, 25, of Columbiana, domestic violence third degree-assault.
-James Keon Prentice, 32, of Montevallo, failure to appear.
Sept. 26
-Katera Anshirlena Young, 30, of Montevallo, failure to appear (three counts).
Sept. 27
-Brian Keith Hodges, 19, of Montevallo, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.
-Dustin Cory Casmus, 35, of Montgomery, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic, drug paraphernalia.
-Mary Elizabeth Green, 30, of Jemison, failure to appear.
Sept. 28
-Scott Bynum Lawson, 51, of Calera, agency assist.
-Aimee Breann Totherow, 26, of Calera, fugitive from justice arrest warrant.
-Jason Lynn Smitherman, 31, of Clanton, failure to appear (two counts).
Sept. 29
-Michael David Gray, 58, of Alabaster, failure to appear (two counts).
Oct. 1
-Charles Nicholas Turner, 41, of Jemison, warrant-alias.
-Timothy Allen Endress, 46, of Calera, simple assault.
-Charon Lovelle King, 30, of Montevallo, failure to appear (three counts).
-Kristen Michelle Sides, 26, of Calera, failure to appear.
Oct. 2
-Tommy Rodger Carden, 54, of Montevallo, failure to appear.
Columbiana
Sept. 1
-Chelsea Marie Joiner, 30, criminal trespass.
-Crystal Regina Burt, 40, unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Sept. 3
-Richard Allen Blackerby, 34, failure to appear (three counts).
-Natasha Marie Davis, 39, disorderly conduct peace, public intoxication.
Sept. 8
-Christine Rebecca Roof, 38, driving while license suspended (three counts), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sept. 10
-Robert Earl Masters, 39, theft of property fourth degree, criminal trespass third degree.
-Lori Bridget Hubert, 36, disorderly conduct.
-Timothy Wayne Wilson, 56, possession of a forged instrument (four counts).
-Jackie Lashawn Wade, 36, failure to appear.
Sept. 14
-Destany Renee Robinson, 42, failure to appear (four counts).
Sept. 19
-Timmy Dale Martin Jr., 42, theft from residence.
Sept. 24
-Austin Wayne Hodges, 21, failure to appear (three counts).
Sept. 25
-Detorious Lamar Kirksey, 29, failure to appear.
Sept. 26
-James Keon Prentice, 32, failure to appear.
Sept. 27
-James Lewis Joiner, 26, failure to appear.
Sept. 28
-Austin Wayne Hodges, 21, sex offender-violation of identification requirements.
Sept. 29
-Jeremy Wade Doss, 46, assault third degree.
-Laura Toxey, 41, violation of a protection order.
Helena
Sept. 29
-Davey George Winfrey, 54, bail jumping second degree.
-Tavaris Demond Ledlow, 24, probation violation.
Sept. 30
-James Eugene Arwood Jr., 51, domestic violence third degree, public intoxication.
Oct. 4
-Cody Wilson Pruett, 18, attempting to elude, DUI-alcohol under age 21, minor in possession of tobacco.
Oct. 5
-Michael Duane Curl, 46, probation violation-bail jumping.
Montevallo
Sept. 25
-Christopher Cole Hill, agency assist arrest.
Sept. 30
-Luis Onel Albino, 47, of Birmingham, stolen vehicles-auto theft.
-Ivan Rico Romero, 20, of Columbiana, stolen vehicles-auto theft.
-Joshuel Kamiscal Gonzalez, 32, of Calera, stolen vehicles-auto theft.
Oct. 2
-Justin Earl Hyde, 18, of Montevallo, traffic-FTA contempt of court-failing to appear.
-Michael Tuwan Landrum, 42, of Livingstone, liquor-PI appears in public place under the influence.
-Tommy Rodger Carden, public order crimes-AW alias writ of arrest.
Oct. 3
-Trevor Joel Messer, 35, of Montevallo, traffic-driving under the influence (alcohol).
-Charon Lovelle King, 30, of Montevallo, public order crimes-AW alias writ of arrest.
-Rolando Rodriguez Rios, 36, of Alabaster, assault-domestic violence-third degree and liquor-PI appears in public place under influence.
-Jose Enrique Sanchez, 22, of Montevallo, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia, dangerous drugs-Amphetamine-possess and dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana.
Oct. 4
-Marion Robert Girlie, 22, of Selma, traffic-driving under the influence (alcohol).
-Alice Suzanne Phillips, 23, of Maplesville, liquor-PI appears in public place under influence.
Oct. 5
-Patricia Helen Bates, 43, of Rochester, NH, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drug-POM 2 possession of marijuana.
Oct. 6
-Marquis Jerel Tyner, 30, of Centreville, obstruction-failure to appear/comply.
Pelham
Sept. 27
-Timothy Strozier, 58, of Pelham, domestic violence 3rd degree.
-Reid Baldwin, 37, of Hoover, criminal trespass 3rd degree.
Sept. 28
-Matthew Brasher, 26, of Chelsea, alias warrant.
-Rapheal Lilly, 42, of Pelham, domestic violence 3rd degree.
Sept. 29
-Kiren Cummings, 22, of Fultondale, driving without a license and speeding.
-Roderickus Singleton, 32, of Birmingham, alias warrant.
Sept. 30
-Bradley Curtis, 35, of Columbiana, operating a vehicle without insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Oct. 1
-Demeritus Johnson, 28, of Vestavia, reckless driving, driving while suspended, running red light and speeding about 70; interstate.
Oct. 3
-Trent Brickhouse, 23, of Pelham, running red light.
-Brook Hopwood, 42, of Pelham, failure to display insurance, 20 days to register vehicle and speeding above 70; interstate.
-Stephanie Harris, 47, of Pelham, expired tag.
-Jason Bates, 51, of Birmingham, DUI-influence of alcohol, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree and open container in vehicle.
Police reports for the week of Oct. 11, 2020
The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Sept. 1-Oct. 6: Alabaster Sept.... read more