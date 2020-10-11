Divorces for the week of Oct. 11, 2020

The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Sept. 17-Oct. 1:

-Joel Logan, of Alabaster, and Mariah Logan, of Alabaster.

-Carolyn Johnson Welch, of Birmingham, and Willie Charles Welch, Jr., of Macon, Miss.

-Patricia Castaneda Shunnarah, of Birmingham, and Jimmy Joseph Shunnarah, of Pelham.

-Jackson Daniel King, of Birmingham, and Alicia Marie Thornton, of Birmingham.

-Ervin Clarence Hunter, of Pell City, and Sheila Clinton Hunter, of Chelsea.

-Mark Steven Walls, of Wilsonville, and Julie Michelle Walls, of Calera.

-Nancy Elain Kirkland, of Calera, and Kenneth Earl Kirkland, of Calera.

-Edgar Hamer Woods, III of Pelham, and Lucy Coker, of Vestavia Hills.

-Angela Shannon, of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Neal Shannon, of Birmingham.

-Ashley Dennis, of Montevallo, and Clinton Headley, of Montevallo.

-Robin Simmons Willard, of Alabaster, and David William Willard, of Ashland.

-Angela Howell Chramer, of Knoxville, Tenn., and Scott Alexander Chramer, of Pelham.

-Tamecca Smith, of Northport, and Jeremy McDaniel, of Salem.

-Rexie A. Lightsey, of Chelsea, and Bradford L. Gravelle, of Chelsea.

-Kayla Michelle Milam, of Vincent, and Timothy Shawn Milam, of Vincent.

-Cynthia Cagle, of Helena, and Brandon Cagle, of Helena.

-Patricia N. Dunn, of Pelham, and David M. Dunn, of Pelham.