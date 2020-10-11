Police reports for the week of Oct. 11, 2020

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Sept. 1-Oct. 6:

Alabaster

Sept. 29

-Resisting arrest, attempting to elude from the 200 block of 11th Avenue Southeast.

-Theft of property third degree from the 30 block of Kent Stone Way. $800 was stolen.

-Property damage from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive.

-Property damage from the 200 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A 1997 Olds Bavada valued at $2,000 was damaged.

-Information, criminal trespass third degree from the 700 block of Crider Road.

Sept. 30

-Theft of property fourth degree, found property from the 100 block of Simmsville Road. Merchandise valued at $39.54 was stolen; an Adidas hat and jacket were confiscated.

-Theft of property fourth degree, trespassing notice from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A Bose Solo 5 sound bar valued at $216.91 was stolen; a syringe, 13 $10 bills and eight $10 bills were confiscated.

-Domestic incident from the 600 block of Barkley Circle.

Oct. 1

-Harassment from the 800 block of U.S. 31.

-Information only from the 8200 block of Alabama 119.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Palm Drive. A Thin Blue Line American Flag valued at $20 was damaged.

Oct. 2

-Theft of services from the 400 block of First Street Southwest. Time valued at $250 was stolen.

-Animal complaint from the 1300 block of Third Avenue Southwest.

-Information only from the 1500 block of Applegate Lane.

Oct. 3

-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Mainsail Circle.

-Theft of property second degree from the 1100 block of First Street South. A purse/handbag/wallet valued at $25 and contents including $110 were stolen.

-Barking dog from the 1000 block of Brown Circle.

-Property damage from the 700 block of Fulton Springs Road. A front bumper, fender and door were damaged.

-Domestic violence third degree, harassment from the 50 block of Robinson Drive.

Oct. 4

-DUI-any substance, possession of a controlled substance from the 2200 block of Kent Dairy Road. Undisclosed amounts of meth and Xanax were confiscated.

-Property damage from the 800 block of Sixth Avenue Southwest. A 2015 Chevy Traverse sustained $100 in damages.

-Information only from the 100 block of Lake Forest Way.

-Animal complaint from the 1400 block of Hill Spun Road.

-Information only from the 1000 block of Windsor Court.

-Property damage from the 200 block of First Street North. A 2017 GMC Yukon Denali sustained $500 in damages.

-Property damage from the 200 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A 2001 Honda Accord sustained $500 in damages.

Oct. 5

-Vehicle on walking track from the 700 block of Sixth Avenue Southwest.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 9000 block of Alabama 119. A front tire valued at $154.99 was damaged.

-Harassing communications from the 200 block of Norwick Circle.

-Information only from the 1200 block of Morning Star Lane.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 100 block of Cohill Drive. A Mercedes valued at $1,000 was stolen.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 200 block of Newgate Circle.

-Possession of a forged instrument second degree from the 700 block of First Street North.

-Property damage from the 1100 block of First Street North. A 2018 Toyota 4-Runner sustained $2,500 in damages.

-Animal complaint from the 400 block of Poplar Ridge Drive.

-Property damage from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A 2012 BMW valued at $5,000 was damaged.

-Harassment from the 1800 block of Woodbrook Circle.

-Found property from the 500 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A credit/debit card was recovered.

-Information only from the 800 block of Honeysuckle Lane.

-Burglary third degree from the 300 block of Goldwire Lane. Two towels valued at $15, sports equipment valued at $70 and two bathing suits valued at $50 were stolen; a computer valued at $250 was damaged.

-Unlawful possession of a concealed weapon on person/vehicle from the 900 block of First Street South. A Sig Sauer 9-millimeter firearm with two magazines and a holster were confiscated.

Calera

Sept. 25

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth from Alabama 25 at Alabama 155, Montevallo.

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property, theft of property third degree, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 1200 block of Fifth Avenue.

-Criminal mischief second degree-damage to business property from the 1900 block of Ninth Street.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 10 block of Marketplace Circle.

-Property damage from the 400 block of Shelby County 306.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

Sept. 26

-Bent rim on vehicle from Shelby County 22 at Milgray Lane.

-Speeding, noise ordinance violation from the 300 block of Savannah Circle.

-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 30 block of Philip Davis Street, Pelham.

Sept. 27

-Harassment-intimidation from the 200 block of Meadowlake Circle.

-Duty to remain at scene of accident from the 3600 block of Shelby County 20.

-Possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from Alabama 25 and Calera Eagle Drive.

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Incident from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Prescription forgery from the 10 block of Marketplace Circle.

-Domestic incident from the 1600 block of 16th Street.

-Domestic incident from the 1900 block of 22nd Avenue.

Sept. 28

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Identity theft from the 7000 block of Kensington Avenue, Montevallo.

-Possession of a forged instrument second degree from the 100 block of Summerchase Parkway.

-Incident from the 3900 block of Galleria Circle, Hoover.

-Theft of property third degree, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 9300 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic incident from the 900 block of McAllister Drive.

-Agency assist from Alabama 70 at Publix.

-Domestic incident from the 90 block of Marketplace Circle.

-Domestic incident, trespassing notice from the 100 block of Carrington Lane.

-Fugitive from justice arrest warrant from the 100 block of Carrington Lane.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from Second Avenue at 19th Street.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.

Sept. 29

-Safe Streets Ordinance from the 232-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Incident from the 8000 block of U.S. 31.

-Theft of property second degree, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 7300 block of U.S. 31.

Sept. 30

-Property damage from the 231-mile marker of I-65.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 200 block of Supercenter Drive.

-Animal complaint from the 600 block of Camden Cove Lane.

Oct. 1

-Child abuse-simple from the 200 block of Sumner Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 200 block of Sumner Drive.

-Incident from 20th Street and Oneal Street.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 900 block of McAllister Drive.

-Theft of property third degree from the 100 block of Aviators View Drive.

-Failure to appear from the 1400 block of Montgomery Highway, Birmingham.

-Failure to appear from the 1400 block of Montgomery Highway, Vestavia Hills.

-Harassing communications from the 300 block of Jackson Square.

Oct. 2

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Dogwood Lane.

Columbiana

Sept. 1

-Promoting prison contraband (two counts) from the 200 block of McDow Road.

-Harassment from the 22000 block of Alabama 25.

-Criminal trespass vehicle from the 100 block of Phillips Circle.

Sept. 2

-Information only from the 22000 block of Alabama 25.

Sept. 3

-Damaged property from the 700 block of Alabama 70.

-Disorderly conduct peace, public intoxication from the 100 block of Buie Road.

-Harassing communications from the 22000 block of Alabama 25.

Sept. 4

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1200 block of Egg and Butter Road.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 block of Stillwood Drive.

Sept. 6

-Possible violation of PFA from the 400 block of Springs Crossing.

Sept. 8

-Violation of a protection order from the 400 block of Springs Crossing.

-Passing forged instrument (four counts) from the 21000 block of Alabama 25.

Sept. 9

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of West College Street.

Sept. 10

-Theft of property fourth degree, criminal trespass third degree from Columbiana Square.

-Criminal mischief third degree from an unknown location in Columbiana.

-Domestic violence from the 500 block of Old Highway 25.

Sept. 11

-Animal complaint from Phillips Circle.

Sept. 14

-Property damage from the 21000 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic violence, theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Mildred Street.

Sept. 15

-Domestic violence from the 1200 block of Egg and Butter Road.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 21000 block of Alabama 25.

Sept. 16

-Information only, stolen identity from the 200 block of Eagle Lane.

Sept. 17

-Enters/remains in/on premises from the 21000 block of Alabama 25.

Sept. 18

-Property damage from the Shelby County DMV.

Sept. 19

-Harassing communications from the 200 block of Thompson Street.

Sept. 20

-Civil dispute from the 100 block of Center Street.

Sept. 21

-Information only-scam from the 22000 block of Alabama 25.

-Burglary, theft of property, criminal mischief third degree from the 1500 block of Chelsea.

Sept. 22

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property third degree from the 100 block of Egg and Butter Road.

Sept. 23

-Violation of a protection order from the 400 block of Springs Crossings Drive.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 2100 block of Alabama 25.

Sept. 24

-Auto theft from the 100 block of Mizzell Road.

-Identity theft, miscellaneous theft from the 1200 block of Egg and Butter Road.

-Domestic dispute from Jack Campbell Apartments.

Sept. 25

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Alabama Avenue.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 400 block of Industrial Parkway.

-Trespass warning from the Exxon parking lot/store.

Sept. 28

-Adult sex offender-violation of identification requirements from the 21000 block of Alabama 25.

-School incident-fight from the 100 block of Washington Street.

-Possession of marijuana from Shelby County 47 at Shelby County 61.

Sept. 29

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Lynn Drive.

-Harassing communications from an unspecified location in Virginia.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 400 block of Springs Crossing Drive.

Sept. 30

-Identity theft from the 400 block of Shelby County 343.

Helena

Sept. 25

-Bait advertising, theft of property second degree from the 7700 block of Wyndham Circle.

-Domestic incident from the 1500 block of Cunningham Drive.

-Carrying a concealed weapon from Oak View Lane.

-Miscellaneous information from Roy Court.

Sept. 26

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 400 block of Fieldstone Drive.

Sept. 27

-Juvenile incident from Rockhampton Circle.

-Harassment from Roy Drive.

Sept. 28

-Property damage from Helena Road.

Sept. 29

-Identity theft from the 3600 block of Oakleaf Drive.

-Harassment from Coalmont Road at Shelby County 17.

-Miscellaneous information from Augusta Way.

-Property damage from Shelby County 52.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 8000 block of Rockhampton Circle.

Sept. 30

-Harassment from Wyndham Parkway.

-Domestic violence third degree from West First Avenue.

Oct. 1

-Domestic violence third degree from the 600 block of Parkside Circle.

-Death investigation from Timber Court.

-Death investigation from Coalmont Road.

-Miscellaneous information from Fieldstone Circle.

-Harassing communications from Hillsboro Parkway.

-Miscellaneous information from Hillsboro Lane.

Oct. 2

-Found property from Shelby County 52 West.

-Assault third degree from Hillsboro Parkway.

-Harassing communications from the 3000 block of Long Leaf Lane.

-Dog violation from Hollow Lane.

Oct. 3

-Domestic incident from Margruders Bluff.

-Property damage from Shelby County 17.

-Harassing communications from the 400 block of Fieldstone Drive.

Oct. 4

-DUI-alcohol under age 21, attempting to elude, minor in possession of tobacco from Shelby County 13 and Martin Lane.

-Domestic incident from Ashley Brook Way.

Oct. 5

-Death investigation from the 4700 block of Hollow Lane.

-Harassing communications from the 1400 block of Secretariat Drive.

-Property damage from the 900 block of Hillsboro Lane.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 2900 block of Long Leaf Lane.

Montevallo

Sept. 30

-Stolen vehicles-auto theft from the 100 Block of Wilson Drive (residence/home). Stolen and recovered was a 2007 Blue Baron 150 T-E scooter valued at $1,000.

-Information only from Graham Street (residence/home).

Oct. 2

-Information only from Moores Spring Road (residence/home).

-Information only from Samford Street (school/college).

-Found property from Main Street (other/unknown.). Found was an LG touch screen phone.

Oct. 3

-Information only from County Road 17 (highway/street). Damaged was a windshield valued at $200.

-Information only from Highway 119 (other/unknown).

-Trespass warning from AL Highway 25 (department store).

-Assault-domestic violence-third degree-criminal mischief and liquor-PI appears in public place under influence from Highway 119 (supermarket). Damaged was a left tail light busted by a hammer valued at $50.

-Dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia-1st offense and dangerous drug-amphetamine-possess from Highway 155 at Highway 18 (highway/street). Recovered was other drugs .50 dosage; hydrocodone, amphetamines/methamphetamines 3.05 grams; meth like substance, marijuana 3.67 gramgs; marijuana and small glass pipe containing meth residue valued at $66.

Oct. 5

-Assault-harassment from the 400 Block of Hicks Street (residence/home).

-Dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia-1st offense and dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana from Water Oak Street at Highway 155 (highway/street). Recovered was two marijuana pipes, a marijuana grinder and marijuana valued at $4.

-Damaged property-CM criminal mischief-damage to public property from Park Drive (government/public building). Damaged was a sidewalk and brick wall valued at $20.

Oct. 6

-Found property from Comanche Street (residence/home). Found was a rapid$ Visa debit card, Visa debit card, two EBT cards, brown leather wallet and Alabama nondriver identification card.

Pelham

Sept. 27

-Theft from the 2700 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen, not recovered was a television valued at $340.

Sept. 20

-Theft from the 2600 Block of Pelham Parkway (specialty store). Stolen, not recovered was credit cards valued at $0.

Oct. 2

-Changing bills from the 3300 Block of Pelham Parkway (drug store/doctor office/hospital. Counterfeited/forged was counterfeit valued at $100.

Oct. 3

-Found property from the 2700 Block of Pelham Parkway (rental storage facility). Recovered was a gun valued at $180.