Frank O. Walton

Calera

Frank O. Walton, age 64, of Calera, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11.

The visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 15 at Summer Hill Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with Bro. Tim Green and Bro. Paul McNeal officiating. Burial will follow at Summer Hill Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mr. Walton is preceded in death by his son, Thomas Walton.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy Walton; son, Sidney Walton; grandson, Trenton Walton; and sisters, Cindy Musso and Kella Teal.

