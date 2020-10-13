Betty Lyon Rush
Madison
Betty Lyon Rush, age 92, of Madison, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11.
The visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 16 at First Baptist Church of Columbiana. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with Rev. Will Faulkenberry officiating. Burial will follow at Columbiana City Cemetery.
Bolton Funeral Home is directing.
