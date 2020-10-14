Healthy smoothie and juice bar opens in Helena

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

HELENA — Helena Nutrition, a new healthy smoothie and juice bar opened its doors offering a wide variety of shakes and teas to the city on Sept. 29.

Owner T.J. Cunningham describes Helena Nutrition as a “quick service smoothie and coffee lounge type restaurant.”

Located at 131 Ace Pl., the store is designed to offer a chill environment with affordable delicious and healthy menu options.

“We basically have low calorie, high protein shakes. Healthy shakes that come in 30 something different flavors from banana bread to your favorite ice cream,” Cunningham explained. “We have energy teas with about as much caffeine as a cup of coffee with a really good vitamin energy boost.”

Helena Nutrition also offers yogurt parfait bowls with granola and fresh fruit and on the weekends they have waffles.

Cunningham said he noticed that Helena did not really have a smoothie/coffee lounge type store in the area and wanted to create a place where people could come and hang out, meet up with others or even conduct business with the added benefit of healthy drinks.

“Everybody here is really friendly and knowledgeable about the products that we are selling. Everything we have is delicious,” he said. “Those who are interested can come and order a drink and hang out. You can have small business meetings here, do homework if you are virtual. We are here for the community.”

Helena Nutrition had a soft opening, but plans to do a tradition grand-opening the first week of November. Since the soft opening they have seen an incredible response from residents.

“Everybody has been sharing pictures of their drinks and giving really good reviews,” he said.

Helena Nutrition is open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Menus and other information about Helena Nutrition can be found by visiting them on Facebook.