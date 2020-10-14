Helena Beautification Board creates pumpkin house

FROM STAFF REPORTS

HELENA – Amid a pandemic that has shifted everything homeward, garden inspired pumpkin house was recently designed Old Town Helena to showcase the city and create an inviting focal point for the community.

The idea came from Helena Beautification Board Chairman Chris VanCleave, who worked with others to help construct it around the pergola.

It was an idea VanCleave had for several years and finally moved forward with creating.

“I visited Moss Mountain Farm in Little Rock (Arkansas) several years ago, and they have a similar house setup for visitors,” VanCleave said. “I thought this would be a great addition for Helena to have to celebrate the fall season.”

Working alongside Helena’s Public Works Director, Jason Poe, VanCleave and Poe designed and implemented the house over the course of a few days.

“It is partnerships such as this between municipal boards and city departments that we really see positive outcomes from everyone working together,” Helena Mayor-Elect Brian Puckett said.

The pumpkin house is located in Old Town and is open for the public to enjoy.

“It is a wonderful place to take fall family photos,” VanCleave said. “Our board has two main goals: to bring people together and to make Helena a beautiful place to live work and shop. Annual feel-good events such as this and our upcoming Christmas Tree lighting exist to sustain the wonderful quality of life we all enjoy here.”

For more information on the event, visit HelenaBeautiful.com.

The Helena Beautification Board is an appointed board of the Helena City Council. The board believes that people and places are profoundly connected and thriving communities are rooted in individual responsibility and action.

They host a variety of opportunities for the community to come together and serve each year. Events are posted on the Helena Beautiful Facebook page and announced via Twitter.