PPMS receives literacy initiatives grant

PELHAM — Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently awarded Pelham Park Middle School a $2,500 grant to support youth literacy initiatives. This local grant award is part of more than $4million in grants awarded this fall to nearly 850nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools across the 46 states that Dollar General serves.

Pelham Park Middle School’s media center will use these grant funds to promote literacy through diverse library materials.

“This year, many teachers, libraries and literacy organizations are facing new challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member. “Despite the unprecedented obstacles, we admire the tremendous efforts and commitments from educators as they work to provide students with the tools they need to develop their literacy skills. We hope these funds will help support their plans to advance learning and deliver quality instruction in our hometown communities.”

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is proud to support initiatives that help others improve their lives through literacy and education. Since 1993, the Foundation has awarded more than $186 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 12 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy, a general education diploma or English proficiency. Each year, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation provides financial support to schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of Dollar General stores and distribution centers.

To learn more about the foundation or apply for a literacy grant, visit Dgliteracy.org.