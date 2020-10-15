Brian Polk

Chelsea

Brian Polk, age 54, of Chelsea, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14.

The visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 17 at Liberty Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with Bro. Chris Harris officiating. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.