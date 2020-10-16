October 17, 2020

The pictured portion of Alabama 25 in Wilsonville will be under construction for approximately the next week. (Map data / © 2020 Google)

Guardrail installation prompts Ala. 25 lane closure

By Staff Reports

Published 10:00 pm Friday, October 16, 2020

FROM STAFF REPORTS

WILSONVILLE – Weather permitting beginning Monday, Oct. 19 at 8 a.m., the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will close one southbound lane of Alabama 25 in Wilsonville from Milepost 138.440 to Milepost 138.958 to install guardrail.

This closure is expected to last approximately one week.

Motorists are requested to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival and departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use caution in this area. ALDOT thanks motorists for their patience during this construction operation to improve Alabama’s roadways.

For more information about ALDOT projects, visit Dot.state.al.us.

