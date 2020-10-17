UM waiving application fee from Oct. 19-23

FROM STAFF REPORTS

High school seniors, transfer students and graduate students will be able to apply to the University of Montevallo without paying an application fee during the week of Oct. 19-23.



Montevallo will participate in Alabama College Application Week, and will waive its normal $30 application fee.

Students who are interested in applying should visit montevallo.edu/apply.

In September, the University also announced it has temporarily waived the ACT/SAT test score requirement for admission, and is offering scholarships to students based on their high school GPA.

UM made the decision to waive the test score requirements for admission due to the cancellation and limited availability of standardized testing dates because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result, students who do not submit ACT or SAT test scores when applying for any term in 2021 will not be disadvantaged in the application or scholarship review process. The University will award scholarships to students without test scores who have at least a 3.0 cumulative high school GPA.