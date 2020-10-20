Arrest reports for the week of Oct. 18, 2020
The following individuals were arrested and charged by the Alabaster Police Department from Sept. 3-Oct. 12:
Alabaster
Oct. 6
-Michael Houston Howard, 28, of Maylene, theft of property fourth degree.
-Theodis Young Jr., 62, of Alabaster, theft of property fourth degree.
-Kimberly Kay Moates, 32, of Maylene, theft of property fourth degree.
Oct. 7
-Christopher John Andrukaitis, 30, of Chelsea, theft of property first degree.
-Luisa Laquerre, 74, of Hoover, theft of property first degree.
-Megan Elizabeth Isbell, 31, of Helena, theft of property fourth degree.
-Shelley Joan Elam, 43, of Lawley, alias-failure to comply with court orders, capias-theft of property fourth degree, capias-failure to display insurance.
-Holly Amber Hollon, 37, of Chelsea, theft of property first degree.
Oct. 8
-Hanah Nicole Ross, 18, of Alabaster, assault third degree.
-Luis Alberto Bazan, 40, of Alabaster, sexual abuse first degree (two counts).
Oct. 9
-John Dustin Norris, 38, of Calera, robbery third degree.
-Carl Elbridge Anderson, 50, of Birmingham, theft of property fourth degree.
-Jeffrey Wayne Binegar, 59, of Alabaster, serving court-ordered time.
-Mellisa Hope Thomas, 48, of Maylene, 48-hour court-ordered stay.
Oct. 10
-Brandon Kyle Wood, 26, of Sumiton, alias warrant (three counts).
Oct. 11
-Ryan Travis Oliver, 33, of Jemison, DUI-alcohol.
Oct. 12
-Matthew William Raymond, 34, of Columbiana, possession of a controlled substance.
-Angela Marie Davidson, 38, of Alabaster, failure to appear.
-Jessica Ryan Henderson, 29, of Maylene, failure to appear (two counts).
Calera
Oct. 2
-Cameron Deandre Shakespear, 23, of Birmingham, failure to appear.
-Jason Lavelle Thomas, 25, of Calera, domestic violence second degree.
-Erick Flores, 35, of Birmingham, DUI-alcohol.
-Darius Demetrius Davis, 33, of Calera, failure to appear.
-Terence Fitzgerald Hale, 29, of Calera, failure to appear.
Oct. 3
-Zakiya Tane Cotton, 22, of Columbiana, failure to appear (two counts), using false identity to obstruct justice.
Oct. 4
-DUI-alcohol, resisting arrest, obstructing government operations, attempting to elude, possession of marijuana first degree, open container.
-Justin Honeycutt, 24, of Hoover, DUI-alcohol.
-Alisha Nicole Mason, 26, of Gardendale, DUI-combined substance, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.
-Carlton Johoa Swift, 36, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment.
Oct. 5
-Jermaine Powers, 38, of Birmingham, possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, possession of marijuana second degree.
-Aniket Mohan Naik, 30, of Birmingham, DUI-alcohol.
-Brian Lamont Hunt, 42, of Calera, failure to appear.
Oct. 6
-Domonique Antionette Gardner, 19, of Hoover, agency assist.
-Jeffrey Steven Taylor, 29, of Jemison, failure to appear (three counts).
-Gregory Wade Killingsworth, 22, of Montevallo, failure to appear (three counts).
-Sam Douglas Brooks, 51, of Montevallo, domestic violence third degree-harassment.
Oct. 7
-Tawana Lynn Anderson, 48, of Calera, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.
-Edward Charles Troutt, 57, of Columbiana, failure to appear (two counts).
Oct. 8
-Mario Cortes-Villanueva, 36, of Birmingham, DUI-alcohol.
-Tequihuactle Gonzalez, 35, of Birmingham, public intoxication.
-Kevin Charles Smith, 41, of Montevallo, using false identity to obstruct justice, drug paraphernalia.
-Jason Devon Harris, 32, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment.
-Ashley Lauren Martin, 35, of Thorsby, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Oct. 9
-Marquis Lynn Harris, 42, of Montevallo, failure to appear.
Harpersville
Sept. 3
-Victor Bedford, 38, of Pell City, warrant-ours.
Sept. 5
-Tonya Mead, 31, of Harpersville, warrant-ours.
Sept. 6
-Michael Haywood, 39, of Sylacauga, warrant-ours.
-Deondre Brown, 24, of Birmingham, warrant-ours.
-Michael Kelley, 28, of Harpersville, warrant-ours.
-Bradford Isbell, 45, of Clanton, warrant-ours.
Sept. 9
-Tydashia Seals, 21, of Childersburg, warrant-ours.
Sept. 13
-Brooks Davis, 34, of Harpersville, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.
Sept. 15
-Joshua Raney, 35, of Alex City, warrant-ours.
Sept. 17
-Dewayne Allen, 26, of Bessemer, warrant-ours.
Sept. 20
-Carrie Duncan, 31, of Vandiver, warrant-ours.
-Jimmy Banes, 34, of Vandiver, warrant-ours.
Sept. 23
-Bradley Armstrong, 28, of Chelsea, warrant-ours.
-Ricky Sims Jr., 35, of Harpersville, warrant-ours.
-Mathew Brasher, 26, warrant-ours.
Sept. 25
-Joshua Smith, 29, of Pell City, warrant-ours.
Sept. 30
-Mendy White, 47, of Sylacauga, warrant-ours.
Helena
Oct. 12
-William Hunter Conlee, 25, theft of property fourth degree, criminal mischief third degree.
Montevallo
Oct. 7
-Seth O’Brian Merriette, 31, of Montevallo, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana.
-Loren Danielle Merriette-Web, 18, of Montevallo, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drug-POM 2 possession of marijuana.
-Jacobi Martez Hatch, 19, of Alabaster, traffic-FTA contempt of court-failing to appear.
Oct. 9
-Shane Alexander Berkery, 32, of Calera, public order crimes-AW alias writ of arrest.
-Shane Alexander Berkery, 32, of Calera, public order crimes-AW alias writ of arrest.
Oct. 10
-Michael Chevon Hubbard, 43, of Thorsby, traffic-driving under the influence (alcohol).
Oct. 11
-Sergio Lionell Ses, traffic-driving under the influence (alcohol).
Pelham
Oct. 4
-Ahmad Sukar, 30, of Hoover, DUI-influence of alcohol.
Oct. 5
-Marsha Palmer, 43, of Hueytown, DUI-influence of alcohol.
-Daniel Brown, 36, of Pelham, alias warrant.
Oct. 6
-Martin Zamora, 33, of Pelham, alias warrant.
-Jessica Campbell, 25, of Trussville, alias warrants.
-Mohsen Almansoob, 24, of Homewood, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree.
-Judi Hakim, 27, of Birmingham, speeding above 70, interstate.
Oct. 7
-Eugene Long, 37, of Columbus, GA, carrying pistole without a license.
-Jamie McCrary, 31, of Smith Station, foreign felony arrest.
Oct. 8
-Steven Norris, 51, of Florala, unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
-Felicia Macias, 43, of Pelham, domestic violence 3rd degree.
-Christopher Clark, 35, of Childersburg, driving while suspended.
-Bragen Frank, 28, of Hoover, expired tag.
-Steven Wilson, 25, of Hoover, expired tag.
-Colandra Hamilton, 39, of Hoover, invalid proof of insurance.
-John Hill, 33, of Bessemer, speeding and driving while suspended.
Oct. 9
-Shane Berkery, 32, of Calera, switched tag and failure to display insurance.
-Ross Franklin, 48, of Alabaster, speeding, giving false name to law enforcement, operating a vehicle without insurance, stopping on highway, expired drivers license, driving while suspended and DUI-any substance.
-Christian Herbert McCool, 23, of Birmingham, speeding and expired tag.
-Esau Alvarez Vargas, 40, of Helena, liability insurance required.
-Terri Murry, 37, of Scottsboro, speeding above 70; interstate.
-Darren Baugh, 52, of Maylene, DUI-.08 BAC or greater.
Police reports for the week of Oct. 18, 2020
The following are incident and offense reports from the Alabaster Police Department from Sept. 2-Oct. 14: Alabaster Oct. 6 -Domestic... read more