Police reports for the week of Oct. 18, 2020

The following are incident and offense reports from the Alabaster Police Department from Sept. 2-Oct. 14:

Alabaster

Oct. 6

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Ashford Way.

-Information only from the 1200 block of Morning Star Lane.

-Theft of property second degree from the 100 block of Summer Brook Lane. Money in the amount of $1,700 was stolen.

-Animal complaint from the 1100 block of Thompson Road.

-Theft of property second degree from the 100 block of Chandler Drive. Money in the amount of $1,900 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Sporting goods valued at $25.32 were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Assorted clothing items valued at $158 were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $123.17 was stolen.

-Domestic incident from the 1000 block of Arrowhead Trace.

Oct. 7

-Information only from the 1000 block of First Street North.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 300 block of Joye Lane. An American flag valued at $50 was stolen.

-Property damage from the 9200 block of Shelby County 17. An outside fence was damaged.

-Information only from the 200 block of First Street North. A 2018 Chevy Tahoe sustained $2,500 in damages.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Pony Drive.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 1000 block of Arrowhead Trace.

-Information only from the 1100 block of First Street North.

-Information only from the 9300 block of Alabama 119.

-Information only from the 100 block of King James Court.

-Theft of property fourth degree, trespassing from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Baby shoes valued at $12.87, a night light valued at $17.50, Zarbee’s medication valued at $6.98, Protec valued at $4.97, vapor pads valued at $7.96 and vapor steam valued at $8.97.

-Information only from the 200 block of Second Avenue Southwest.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of King James Court.

Oct. 8

-Minor in possession of tobacco from the 100 block of Warrior Drive. Two vape products were confiscated.

-Domestic incident from the 300 block of Windsor Court.

-Information only from the 200 block of Cloverdale Circle.

-Property damage from U.S. 31 at I-65. A 2015 Hyundai Sonata sustained $2,000 in damages.

-Animal complaint from the 400 block of Poplar Ridge Drive.

-Information only from the 1100 block of Tulip Circle. A trunk valued at $150 and legal documents/keepsakes were stolen.

-Information only from the 1400 block of Willow Creek Place.

-Domestic incident from the 1000 block of Balmoral Drive.

Oct. 9

-Property damage from the 500 block of Third Street Northeast. An asphalt surface was damaged.

-Information only from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Buck Creek Plaza. A 2007 Chevy Trailblazer sustained $1,200 in damages.

-Burglary third degree, theft of property third degree from the 100 block of Comanche Circle. A PlayStation 4 valued at $300 and a 32-inch Roku TV valued at $250 were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Electronics valued at $188.99 were stolen.

-Property damage from Fulton Springs Road. A 2015 Chevy Silverado sustained $500 in damages.

-Robbery third degree from the 100 block of Simmsville Road. An amount of $142.49 was stolen.

Oct. 10

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property second degree from the 400 block of Norwick Circle. Three handguns valued at $400 apiece, sunglasses valued at $300 and a backpack valued at $40 were stolen. A 2018 Chevy Silverado valued at $1,000 was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property second degree from the 400 block of Norwick Circle. A Springfield Armory firearm was stolen, and a vehicle window was damaged.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property second degree from the 400 block of Norwick Circle. $3,000 in cash and a pair of sunglasses were stolen.

-Death investigation from the 1200 block of Morning Star Lane. A Colt firearm, a Browning firearm, nine pieces of paper and a spent shell casing were confiscated.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $284.63 was stolen.

-Trespassing notice from the 200 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

Oct. 11

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property third degree from the 100 block of Kingsley Road. Money in the amount of $20, a rotary watch valued at $200 and Ray-Ban sunglasses valued at $300 were stolen. A vehicle back glass was damaged.

-Information only, juvenile contact from the 500 block of Fox Valley Farm Road.

-Harassing communications from the 200 block of First Street North.

Oct. 12

-Possession of a controlled substance from the 300 block of Weatherly Club Drive. Meth (0.7 gram) was confiscated.

-Information only from the 10600 block of Alabama 119.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive. Computer hardware/software valued at a combined $448.99 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive. Merchandise valued at $349.94 was stolen.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Palm Drive. A campaign flag valued at $25 and a campaign sign valued at $10 were damaged.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 200 block of Second Street Southwest.

-Domestic incident from the 1100 block of King Arthur Court.

Calera

Oct. 2

-Domestic violence second degree from the 300 block of Village Drive.

-DUI-alcohol from the 230-mile marker of I-65.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear from the 5900 block of U.S. 31.

Oct. 3

-Failure to appear (two counts) from Shelby County 16 at Meadow Park Drive.

-Using false ID to obstruct justice from Shelby County 16 at Meadow Park Drive.

-Attempting to elude from Shelby County 89 at Alabama 25.

-Violation of PFA, harassing communications from the 900 block of 23rd Avenue.

-Missing person (found) from the 11900 block of Alabama 25.

-Animal bite from the 1000 block of Pearl Place.

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Shelby County 89.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Alabama 25 and Timberline Trail.

Oct. 4

-Possession of marijuana first degree, open container, resisting arrest, obstructing government operations, DUI-alcohol, attempting to elude from U.S. 31 and Shelby County 144.

-DUI-alcohol from Southern Hills Parkway.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, DUI-combined substance, drug paraphernalia from Alabama 25 at U.S. 31.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Oakwell Street.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 2000 block of Kerry Circle.

-Custody dispute from the 1000 block of Seminole Place.

Oct. 5

-Aggravated assault-family from the 200 block of Waterford Lake Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 1000 block of Garnet Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 3000 block of Shelby County 16.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana second degree from the 234-mile marker of I-65.

-DUI-alcohol from Smokey Road and Carrington Lane.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property first degree from the 100 block of Waterford Lake Drive.

-Harassment-intimidation from the 1900 block of 14th Street.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic incident from the 2000 block of Kerry Circle.

-Incident from the 30 block of Pecan Lane.

-Domestic incident from the 10400 block of Shelby County 22 Lot 11.

Oct. 6

-Aggravated child abuse from the 300 block of Summerchase Drive.

-Agency assist from I-65 North.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 1100 block of Merion Drive.

-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 2000 block of Valleydale Road, Hoover.

-Failure to appear from the 2400 block of Alabama 25.

-Theft of property fourth degree-checks, forgery third degree from the 200 block of Apricot Lane.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 1800 block of Shelby County 75.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 900 block of 23rd Avenue.

-Identity theft from the 600 block of Waterford Lane.

-Violation of a protection from abuse order, distributing private image with intent to harass from the 2100 block of 20th Street.

Oct. 7

-Information from the 100 block of Summerchase Parkway.

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1100 block of George Roy Parkway.

-Domestic incident from the 60 block of Shelby County 87.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Incident from the 100 block of Danbury Lane.

Oct. 8

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Calera Eagle Drive.

-Theft of property third degree from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-DUI-alcohol from the 233-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Public intoxication from the 233-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Abandoned vehicle from I-65.

-Theft of property third degree from the 4700 block of U.S. 31.

-Domestic incident from the 200 block of Rossburg Drive.

-Duty to remain at scene of accident, property damage from the 10 block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Using false identity to obstruct justice, drug paraphernalia from the 229-mile marker of I-65.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Village Drive.

-Possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia from the 229-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Incident from the 2400 block of Shelby County 75.

Oct. 9

-Failure to appear from the 300 block of McDow Road.

Harpersville

Sept. 4

-Shoplifting from Dollar General.

Sept. 6

-Property damage from an unspecified location in Harpersville.

Sept. 8

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Shelby County 83.

Sept. 10

-Theft of property fourth degree, trespassing from the 4900 block of U.S. 280.

Sept. 15

-Weapons violation from the 5300 block of U.S. 280.

Sept. 18

-Impoundment from U.S. 280 at Shelby County 85.

-Assault from an unspecified location in Harpersville.

Sept. 23

-Animal at large from Singletree Drive.

Sept. 24

-Burglary of residence from an unnamed location.

Sept. 29

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 100 block of Shelby County 83.

Helena

Oct. 5

-Death investigation from the 4700 block of Hollow Lane.

-Harassing communications from the 1400 block of Secretariat Drive.

-Property damage from the 900 block of Hillsboro Lane.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 2900 block of Long Leaf Lane.

Oct. 6

-Miscellaneous information from Shelby County 95.

-Theft of property second degree from Lake Davidson.

Oct. 7

-Identity theft from Claiborne Street.

-Miscellaneous information from Helena Road.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from Hillsboro Parkway.

Oct. 8

-Animal complaint/dog bite from the 300 block of Laurel Woods Lane.

-Theft of property fourth degree from an unspecified location in Helena.

-Property damage from Tucker Road.

Oct. 10

-Assault third degree from the 2100 block of First Avenue West.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 2100 block of First Avenue West.

Oct. 11

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Rosebury Circle.

Oct. 12

-Harassing communications from the 200 block of First Avenue East.

Oct. 13

-Domestic violence third degree from an unspecified location in Helena.

Montevallo

Oct. 7

-Dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia-1st offense and dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana from Highway 25 (convenient store). Confiscated was marijuana 1.00 grams; marijuana blunt containing marijuana and Coors Light grinder containing marijuana residue valued at $35.

-Found property from Orr Park (other/unknown). Found was a keyring with brown leather key fob and three keys.

Oct. 8

-Trespass warning from Highway 10 (service/gas station).

Oct. 11

-Information only form AL-119 (residence/home).

Oct. 12

-Property damage from AL Hwy 119/Co. Road 22 (highway/street). Damaged was a traffic light pole valued at $2,000.

-Information only from Shelby Street (residence/home).

Oct. 13

-Information only from Main Street (parking lot/garage.)

-Information only form Oxford Circle (residence/home). Confiscated was a homemade pipe made from Mountain Dew bottle and a glass pipe with residue valued at $10.

-Damaged property-criminal mischief from Vine Street (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a scratch along trunk lid valued at $2,000.

-Domestic incident from Hicks Street (residence/home).

Oct. 14

-Information only from Montevallo (highway/street).

-Assault-simple assault from Graham Street (residence/home).

Pelham

Oct. 4

-Theft from the 400 Block of Cambrian Ridge Trail (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $15,000.

Oct. 5

-Theft from the 2200 Block of Pelham Parkway (specialty store). Stolen, not recovered was an auto tag valued at $10.

-Criminal mischief from the 4600 Block of Burning Tree Lane (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was an auto valued at $1.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 800 Block of Valleyview Road (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a pistol valued at $150.

Oct. 6

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Highway 361 (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a fuse, pipe, hose, belt and mat valued at $790. Destroyed/damaged was a doorknob valued at $50.

Oct. 7

-Property damage from the 2500 Block of Highway 52 East (highway/road/alley). Destroyed/damaged was a bumper valued at $1,500.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 500 Block of Overhill Road (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $28.