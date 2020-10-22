Barbara Butler Horton McGill

Birmingham

Barbara Butler Horton McGill, age 87, of Birmingham, passed away peacefully Monday evening, Oct. 19.

Barbara was born Nov. 6, 1932 in Chilton County to John and Bernice Butler. She was raised in south Calera with two sisters, Joann and Sarah.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, John D. Butler and Bernice Kent Butler; sister, Sarah Gentry; husband and father of her children, Renford Horton; and spouse of 34 years, Milford S. McGill.

Left behind to cherish her memory is her sister, Joann Cunningham; children, Melanie Mitchell, Bruce Horton, and Brenda Keeton (Shelton); step-children, Steve McGill (Chris), Necia McGill Smith (Ron), and Stan McGill (Caroline); grandchildren, Samantha Mitchell Garrison (George), Noah Mitchell, Leslie McGill Wallace (Rick); Andrew McGill, Adam Keeton, and Kim Keeton Kerr; great-grandson, George Garrison V; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and other family.

Barbara was a homemaker, who spent her years taking care of her children, and grandchildren. She loved hummingbirds and had at least 15 hummingbird feeders around her home. She also enjoyed gardening, and was skilled in canning. She made jellies and salsa from her garden to gift to her family and friends.

She was a member of Roebuck Church of Christ. She and Milford were also members of the Senior Center in CenterPoint, where they enjoyed social events and bingo nights.

Barbara was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be dearly missed by her family, church, and community.

A committal service for Barbara will be held Friday, Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. at Montevallo City Cemetery, Highway 73, Montevallo.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at Rockcofuneralmontevallo.com for the McGill family.