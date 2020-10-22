Chelsea Middle staff members, students recognized for historical project

Chelsea Middle School librarian Rebecca Rayl and social studies teacher Blake Lovett were recently recognized for their contributions to the Alabama Bicentennial Celebration.

Rayl, Lovett and a team of students received a grant from the state aimed at preserving local history throughout Alabama.

The Chelsea Middle School group worked for more than two years researching the history of their hometown.

They interviewed long-time residents, collected artifacts and worked with the Chelsea Historical Museum to create displays honoring the city.

Thanks to the group’s efforts, the Chelsea Historical Museum, formerly the Crane House, has been added to the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage.