Ditsy Daisy owner charged with arson

CHELSEA – Authorities have charged two people in connection with a fire that occurred at The Ditsy Daisy Boutique in Chelsea last year.

Cynthia Michelle Butts, 32, of Sylacauga, one of the store’s owners, was charged with second-degree arson and first-degree criminal mischief, with bonds totaling $25,000.

Terry Noil Parnell, 61, of Sylacauga, was charged with hindering prosecution with a $10,000 bond.

Butts and Parnell surrendered to the Shelby County Jail on Oct. 22 and were released on bond the same day, according to a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Butts was listed online as an owner of the store with her mother, Cindy Parnell.

The ongoing investigation dates back to the afternoon of Dec. 8, 2019, when Shelby County 911 received reports of a fire at the store, which was located at 16383 U.S. 280.

The SCSO and Chelsea Fire Department responded to the incident, after which a preliminary investigation determined the cause of the fire to be suspicious, the release read.

The SCSO is asking anyone with additional information about the case to call (205) 670-6000 or to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777 or Crimestoppersmetroal.com.