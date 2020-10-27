Seniors learn how to improve health through drumming

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM — Seniors were given an opportunity to learn how to improve themselves while also learning how to drum in a fun and relaxed environment during the “Drum Yourself to Better Health,” event on Oct. 18.

The event was created by the Pelham Parks and Rec Department, with a goal of teaching seniors the benefits that drumming can provide health-wise and socially.

“We offered a 50-minute drumming circle to our seniors on Monday, October 18. We had lots of smiles, laughter and they loved visiting with their friends,” said Pelham Parks and Rec Assistant Director Alicia Walters.

The class was a hit as it gave area seniors a healthy dose of fun and a multitude of improvements such as mood, increased circulation, improved focus, creativity, community building and rhythm.

“The seniors loved it and asked when we were offering another session. We have already set up future drumming sessions for next year,” Walters said.

The participants got a chance to spend time in a safe setting with their friends, while getting a variety of drum lessons.

Walters added that in a time of social distancing and quarantines, the ability to get together with friends and community members while learning a new skill that is actually beneficial for health, is invaluable.

“Even during these difficult times, we will continue to plan and offer a variety of programs for our senior community,” she said.

More information about this and other offerings from Parks and Rec can be found by visiting Pelhamalabama.gov/592/Parks-Recreation.