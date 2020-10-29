Absentee voting in Shelby County: Deadlines and other important details

Shelby County has seen a drastic increase in absentee voting ahead of the 2020 General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 3, but time is running out to apply for and return absentee ballots.

The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot in Shelby County is today, Thursday, Oct. 29 at 4:30 p.m.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 28, 15,986 ballots had been given out by mail and in person, and 12,931 ballots had been returned by mail and in person, according to Shelby County Probate Judge Allison Boyd.

“Yesterday, 896 people voted absentee in person,” Boyd said on Oct. 28. “Today we had just over 1,200 vote absentee in person.”

In order to vote absentee, a voter must complete an Absentee Ballot Application in person, by internet or by phone.

Those who choose to return an application in person must do so themselves. Applications may not be returned by a person other than the voter whose name is on the application. The same rule goes for returning absentee ballots.

The Absentee Election Manager will require the voter to present an acceptable form of identification.

“As far as returning an application in person, the voter has to return that,” Boyd said.

To complete or return an absentee ballot in person, visit the Shelby County Absentee Voting Office, located in the Shelby County Exhibition Center located at 86 Argo Road in Columbiana.

The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

To obtain an application by internet, go to Sos.alabama.gov/sites/default/files/absentee-forms/RegularAbsenteeAppFillable%20Shelby%20County.pdf.

To obtain an application by phone, call (205) 610-0958 and request that an Absentee Ballot Application be mailed to you.

The last day to hand-deliver or postmark an absentee ballot for the General Election is Monday, Nov. 2.

Voted Absentee Ballots may be returned in person by the person whose name appears on the ballot at the Shelby County Exhibition Center.

Ballots must be received in person by the close of business Monday, Nov. 2.

Ballots also may be returned by mail to: Absentee Election Manager, P.O. Box 1036, Columbiana, Alabama 35051.

Ballots returned by mail must be received by noon Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Absentee applications and ballots returned by mail will be accepted only if they are returned one per envelope.

Absentee ballots will not be counted until Election Day, but the process will start earlier than normal that day, Boyd said.

“This year, the governor has given us the ability to start counting at 7 a.m. that day,” she said.

For more information regarding absentee voting and the election, visit:

The Alabama Secretary of State’s website at Sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes.

Board of Registrars website at Shelbyal.com/205/Board-of-Registrars.

Shelby County Probate Judge website at Shelbyal.com/285/Probate-Court.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at Shelbyso.com.