October 29, 2020

Dixon girl

By Staff Reports

Published 3:08 pm Thursday, October 29, 2020

Stephen and Rachel Dixon of Pinson are proud and happy to announce the birth of their daughter, Abigail Leigh Dixon, born July 8, 2020, at St. Vincent’s Hospital.

Abbie weighed 5 pounds 15 ounces and measured 19 1/2 inches long.

Waiting to welcome her home was her big sister, Khloe.

Proud grandparents are Norman and Rhonda Carr and Denise Dixon.

