Dixon girl
Stephen and Rachel Dixon of Pinson are proud and happy to announce the birth of their daughter, Abigail Leigh Dixon, born July 8, 2020, at St. Vincent’s Hospital.
Abbie weighed 5 pounds 15 ounces and measured 19 1/2 inches long.
Waiting to welcome her home was her big sister, Khloe.
Proud grandparents are Norman and Rhonda Carr and Denise Dixon.
You Might Like
Shaw named permanent HCS Foundation director
FROM STAFF REPORTS The Hoover City Schools Foundation has named Interim Director Shelley Shaw as its permanent executive director, effective... read more