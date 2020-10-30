October 30, 2020

Bishop 7th

By Staff Reports

Published 1:36 pm Friday, October 30, 2020

Waylon Bishop will turn 7 years old on Nov. 2.

Waylon’s parents are Natalie and Zac, and his grandparents are Thomas and Diana, Jayna, Bryan and Shannon Bishop.

His siblings are Davey and Cara.

Waylon will celebrate his birthday at a small family gathering with a theme centered around Waylon’s favorite TV show, “Stranger Things.”

Others attending the party include his aunt Brittany and Uncle Noah and cousins Marley and Maci.

