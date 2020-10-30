Police reports for the week of Oct. 25, 2020

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from July 30-Oct. 20:

Alabaster

Oct. 13

-Found property from the 100 block of First Avenue West. A Smith & Wesson firearm valued at $300 was recovered.

-Information only from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Cohill Drive.

-Information only from the 800 block of First Street North. A PlayStation 4 valued at $399 was stolen.

-Property damage from the 238-mile marker of I-65. A 2020 Toyota Sienna sustained $700 in damages.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Forest Hills Terrace.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Clothes valued at $38.91 were stolen.

Oct. 14

-Theft of property first degree from the 1300 block of First Street North. A 2003 Toyota Sequoia was stolen.

-Information only from the 7600 block of Alabama 119.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Beer valued at $32.46 was stolen.

Oct. 15

-Information only from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Property damage from the 200 block of Wixford Way. A mailbox valued at $100 was damaged.

-Information only from the 100 block of Kingsley Road. An American Tactical firearm valued at $500 and shell casing were recovered.

-Property damage from the 9000 block of Alabama 119. A 2017 Nissan Murano sustained $1,000 in damages.

-Information only from the 1000 block of First Street North.

-Information only from the 200 block of First Street North. A 2004 Chevy Avalanche was damaged.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 100 block of Alton Drive.

-Property damage from the 300 block of South Colonial Drive.

-Possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 1400 block of Old Highway 31. Meth (0.82 gram) and a meth pipe were confiscated.

Oct. 16

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, information from the 900 block of Fifth Court Northwest. Three used syringes and six checks were confiscated.

-Animal complaint from the 1500 block of Kent Dairy Road.

-Information only from the 1800 block of Woodbrook Circle.

-Information only from the 100 block of Grande View Lane. $800 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Kentwood Lane. A Panasonic Tuffbook valued at $175 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Clothes valued at $100.32 were stolen.

-Public lewdness from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Theft of property third degree from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive. Household goods valued at $696.10 were stolen.

Oct. 17

-Domestic incident from the 1500 block of Kent Dairy Road.

-Information only from the 1500 block of First Street North.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 1400 block of Amberley Woods Cove.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise including baby items valued at $74.23 were stolen.

-Information only from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Food was stolen.

-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Cohill Drive.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Old Navy clothes valued at $145 were stolen.

-Animal complaint from the 300 block of Dogwood Trace.

-Using false ID to purchase alcohol, minor in possession of alcohol from the 800 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A Missouri fake ID was confiscated.

-Civil issue from the 300 block of Dogwood Trace.

Oct. 18

-Property damage from the 200 block of First Street North. A mailbox valued at $50 was damaged.

-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Oak Street.

-Information only from the 600 block of Olde Towne Lane.

-Information only from the 100 block of Selwyn Abbey.

-Information only from the 200 block of King Arthur Place.

-Property damage from the 200 block of South Colonial Drive.

-Property damage from the 600 block of First Street North. A 2009 Toyota Camry sustained $500 in damages.

-Abandoned vehicle from the 9900 block of Alabama 119.

-Domestic incident from the 40 block of Williams Drive.

Oct. 19

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of Norwick Forest Drive. Two Alabama tags valued at a combined $100 were stolen.

-Theft of property second degree from the 200 block of Norwick Forest Drive. A Smith & Wesson firearm valued at $350 was stolen.

-Information only from the 800 block of Ninth Street Northwest.

-Information only from the 700 block of Sixth Avenue Southwest. A syringe was recovered.

-Information only from the 800 block of Third Street Northeast.

-Information only from the 1100 block of King Arthur Court.

Oct. 20

-Property damage, animal complaint from the 1000 block of Greenhead Drive. Four sprinkler heads valued at $200 were damaged.

Calera

Oct. 9

-Harassment from the 300 block of Jackson Square.

-Agency assist from the 4500 block of U.S. 31.

-Shoplifting from the 5100 block of Supercenter Drive.

-Failure to appear from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Shoplifting from the 60 block of Marketplace Circle.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue.

-Incident from the 8300 block of U.S. 31.

Oct. 10

-Shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Public intoxication from the 200 block of Union Station Drive.

-Criminal mischief second degree-damage to private property from the 200 block of Union Station Drive.

-Attempting to elude, domestic violence second degree-strangulation, domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Creek Run Way.

-Identity theft from the 90 block of Southern Hills Parkway.

Oct. 11

-Incident from the 100 block of Blue Loop, Montevallo.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Flagstone Lane.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Wakefield Drive.

-Harassing communications from the 500 block of Flagstone Lane.

-Child custody issue from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic incident from the 1000 block of Daventry Way.

-Domestic incident from the 10 block of Lancaster Court.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 10 block of Lancaster Court.

-Harassment-intimidation from the 10 block of Lancaster Court.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Interference with a domestic violence emergency call, domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 300 block of Crisfield Circle.

Oct. 12

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 3000 block of Village Ridge Drive.

-Property damage from the 228-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Incident from Shelby County 95.

-Property damage from the 2100 block of 18th Street.

-Discharging firearm into occupied dwelling or vehicle from the 600 block of Leach Cemetery Road.

-Suspicious package from the 8400 block of U.S. 31.

-Distributing private image with intent to harass from the 200 block of Camden Lake Drive.

-Found property from the 1700 block of 21st Avenue.

Oct. 13

-Agency assist from the 100 block of Marketplace Circle.

-Incident from the 100 block of Rossburg Drive.

-Incident from the 1100 block of Village Trace.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Little John Circle.

-Domestic violence third degree-criminal trespass from the 100 block of Shelby County 87.

-Identity theft from the 2100 block of 18th Street.

Oct. 14

-Domestic incident from the 500 block of Castleberry Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Southern Hills Circle.

-Possession of a pistol by a violent felon, drug paraphernalia from the Exit 228 on ramp of I-65 North.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

Oct. 15

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment, interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 300 block of Sumner Drive.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Bond revocation from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Property damage from Whippoorwill Lane and U.S. 31.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Harassment-intimidation from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Property damage from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

Oct. 16

-Incident from the 90 block of Marketplace Circle.

Helena

Oct. 13

-Domestic violence third degree from an unspecified location in Helena.

Oct. 14

-Public intoxication, possession of marijuana second degree from Tucker Road.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Shelby County 17.

Oct. 15

-Criminal mischief third degree from Old Cahaba Drive.

Oct. 16

-Found property from Shelby County 17.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Shelby County 52 West.

-Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, firearms license required from Shelby County 261 at Shelby County 52 West.

-Duty upon striking unoccupied vehicle from Townhouse Road.

-Harassment or harassing communications from Chestnut Forest Circle.

-Harassment from Hillsboro Parkway.

Oct. 17

-Possession of a forged instrument from Alabama 261 and Ruffin Road.

-Property damage from Timber Circle.

-Duty upon striking unoccupied vehicle from the 600 block of Bentmoor Drive.

-Miscellaneous information from the intersection of Rosebay Lane and Oakleaf Circle.

Oct. 18

-Domestic incident from Wyndham Lane.

-Domestic violence third degree from Falliston Drive.

Montevallo

Oct. 14

-Dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia-1st offense and dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana from Montevallo (highway/street). Confiscated was marijuana 8.6 grams of marijuana, digital scale and small green bags and black BB gun and holster valued at $50.

Oct. 15

-Larceny/theft-theft-vehicle parts, $500-less than $1,500 and burglary-UBEV unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Spring Drive (other/unknown). Stolen was a 2004 Toyota 4Runner catalytic converter, 1997 Forest F150 catalytic converter and a 2000 Chevrolet C1500 catalytic converter valued at $3,600.

-Assault-harassment (harassment/intimidation) from Highway 10 (highway/street).

-Assault-harassment from Hicks Street (residence/home).

Oct. 16

-Larceny/theft-TOLP II theft of lost property from Middle Street (convenient store). Stolen was cash valued at $2,000. Recovered was cash valued at $1,525.

-Information only from Valley Street (residence/home). Damaged was a front door and frame valued at $350.

Oct. 17

-Property damage from Main Street (restaurant). Damaged was a side window of store valued at $1,000.

-Dangerous drugs-synthetic narcotic-possess and dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia-1st offense from Main Street (parking lot/garage). Confiscated was four hypodermic needles, string tourniquet, spoon, brown power substance and two Alprazolam .25mg valued at $33.

-Information only from Highway 31 (other/unknown). Damaged was a rear bumper valued at $250.

-Property damage from Montevallo (highway/street). Damaged was a 2012 Mazda 3 and utility pole valued at $3,000.

-Property damage from Montevallo (highway/street). Damaged was a 2012 Mazda 3 and utility pole valued at $3,000.

-Property damage from Montevallo (residence/home). Damaged was a truck tire valued at $100.

Oct. 18

-Assault-harassment (harassment/intimidation) from Highway 10 (other/unknown).

-Assault-domestic-violence-third degree-criminal mischief from Vine Street (residence/home). Damaged was Fuzion brand tire valued at $250.

Oct. 19

-Damaged property-CM criminal mischief-damage to private property from Highway 25 (residence/home). Damaged was an entry door to apartment valued at $200.

-Information only from Highway 25 (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from King Street (residence/home).

Oct. 20

-Trespass warning from Highway 10 (other/unknown).

Pelham

Oct. 12

-Fraud from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (restaurant). Stolen, not recovered was cash and identification valued at $10,200.

Oct. 13

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 900 Block of Colesbury Circle (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a gun and cash valued at $530.

-Found property from the 9300 Block of Helena Road (bar/night club). Recovered was an auto tag valued at $25.

Vincent

July 30

-Harassment from Hanna Drive.

Aug. 5

-Criminal mischief from the 200 block of Shelby County 60. A 2001 Toyota Camry was damaged.

Aug. 18

-Trespassing, violation of court order from Thomas Drive.

Aug. 30

-Person with a weapon from McBrayer Drive.

Sept. 12

-Harassment, menacing from Shelby County 62.

-Theft of property from Thomas Drive. A bag of assorted small hand tools and an Android phone were stolen.

-Civil dispute, harassment from Shelby County 62.

Sept. 17

-Trespassing from the 100 block of Southern Street.

-Civil incident from Dates Lane.

Sept. 25

-Property damage from Fleming Road.

Oct. 6

-Theft of property from Shelby County 60. An undisclosed amount of mail was stolen.