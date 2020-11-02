November 2, 2020

Marriages for the week of Nov. 1, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 3:44 pm Monday, November 2, 2020

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Oct. 19-23:

-William Davis to Sandra Kate Alina Cross.

-Julio Aguiler to Monique Gabrielle Santiago.

-Beyton Yager to Kimberly Ann Cox.

-Alan Clayton to Lindsay Dean Spurgin.

-Lonnie Lucas to Martisha Ann Brasher.

-James Folmar to Hanna Jo Edwards.

-Joshua Williford to Brianna Lynne Miller.

-Donald Thomas to Jaime Little Thorn.

-Darah Knighton to Grant Wesley Boyd.

-Susannah Hope to Ethan David Miceli.

-Ashley Lewis to Roscoe William Lewis.

-Kara Adams to Stephen Garrett Coyte.

-Joseph Turnes to Latriece Devonne Whitman.

-Jessy Osmer to Holly Nicole Voight.

-Brandon Graham to Laura Michelle Hall.

-Robert Trimble to Dorothy Mae Hill.

-Jakob Schoenfeldt to Marie Elizabeth Koch.

-Rebecca Jackson to Kevin Andrew Ferreiro.

-Katelyn Lee to Jason Derrick Lockhart.

-Jessica Abernathy to Justin Trent Millican.

-Barbara Lee to Clyde Randall Mathews.

-Madison McClain to Matthew Dalton Lawson.

-John Lawley to Megan Leigh Howard.

-Heather Garnett to James Connor Kilgore.

-Carl Duncan to Jahzmin Monai Young.

-Skyler Martin to Jessica Brooke Kromer.

-James Palmore to Karol Kay Ohe.

-Kelsi Munn to Ethan Kyle Nicholson.

-Karen Dean to Anthony Keith Smith.

