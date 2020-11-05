Bobby Randel Weiss
Birmingham
Bobby Randel Weiss, age 76, of Birmingham, passed away Monday, Nov. 2.
The graveside service will be at 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 9 at Acton Memorial Cemetery with Walter L. Bates officiating. The cemetery is located behind Altadena Valley Presbyterian Church. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.
