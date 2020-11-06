Arrest reports for the week of Nov. 8, 2020
The following individuals were arrested and charged by the Alabaster Police Department from Oct. 25-Nov. 2:
Alabaster
Oct. 27
-Bragan Mark Ingle, 29, of Helena, alias warrant.
-William Brent Brashier, 37, of Maylene, alias warrant.
-Tiffan Shea Harris, 32, of Wilsonville, alias/domestic violence third degree.
Oct. 28
-Carrie Northcutt Pate, 39, of Shelby, failure to appear, capias warrant.
-Breyonna Denise Robinson, 20, of Montgomery, theft of property first degree.
-Camisha Lashay Johnson, 22, of Montgomery, theft of property first degree.
-Zacharia Geneva Antoinette Scott, 19, of Montgomery, theft of property first degree, giving false ID to law enforcement.
Oct. 29
-Katherine Standifer Morning, 60, of Helena, theft of property fourth degree.
-James Ray Fernandes, 42, of Alabaster, theft of property fourth degree.
-Emily Taylor Lewis, 30, of Homewood, public intoxication.
-Julius Frank Huffman Jr., 48, of Maylene, public intoxication.
Oct. 30
-Courtney Briana Bivins, 25, of Helena, possession of marijuana second degree, firearms license required.
-Erik Aaron Bailey, 37, of Sterrett, theft of property fourth degree.
-Emily Taylor Lewis, 30, of Vestavia, criminal trespass first degree.
-Daniel Joseph Conforti, 25, of Leeds, DUI-alcohol.
-Donald Eugene Kirby Jr., 39, of Montevallo, DUI-alcohol.
-Krisalyn Briley Hammond, 26, of Montevallo, DUI-alcohol.
Oct. 31
-Andrew Michael Woodard, 24, of Helena, public intoxication.
-Calvin Cameron Smith Jr., 55, of Midfield, DUI-alcohol.
-Rachel Lynn Williams, 38, of Maylene, domestic violence third degree.
-Michael Justin Davidson, 40, of Maylene, domestic violence third degree.
-Cansas Lodge, 41, of Jemison, theft of property fourth degree, criminal trespass third degree.
-Zachary Allen Moore, 35, of Brierfield, harassment or harassing communications.
Nov. 1
-Demetrius Antoine Kenney, 36, of Alabaster, public intoxication, giving false ID to law enforcement.
-Jose Juan Virgos-Moyao, 39, of Montevallo, DUI-alcohol.
-Brandon Cordell Haynes, 24, of Alabaster, alias/failure to appear.
Calera
Oct. 26
-Anthony Don Hyde, 34, of Montevallo, failure to appear.
-Brittany Ann Cunningham, 26, of Birmingham, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia.
-Glenn Londell Morris, 28, of Birmingham, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia.
-Jonathan Lee Mitchell, 33, of Montevallo, failure to appear.
-Barrett Weatherly Thompson, 24, of Mobile, DUI-alcohol.
Oct. 27
-Ashley Griffin, 35, of Jemison, attempting to elude, possession of a controlled substance-amphetamine, open container, resisting arrest.
-Zachary Cole Rape, 41, of Shelby, failure to appear.
-Jared Seth Gilliland, 43, of Calera, failure to appear (two counts).
-Kevin Lane Shaner, 36, of Calera, failure to appear.
-Craig Andrew Large, 39, of Montgomery, failure to appear.
Oct. 28
-Marie Mykenzsi Heard, 20, of Birmingham, agency assist.
-Jonathan Tyler Marbury, 29, of Calera, failure to appear (six counts).
-Katie Maria Beasley, 39, of Jasper, failure to appear (two counts).
-Carolyn Denise Cotton, 45, of Calera, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.
Oct. 29
-Michael Brandon Bailey, 41, of Maylene, failure to appear.
-Denuca Chantaye Sanders, 29, of Montgomery, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs.
-Satina Marie Sanders, 31, of Birmingham, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs.
Oct. 30
-Kent Eric Atchison Jr., 30, of Shelby, possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic, drug paraphernalia.
-Gene Autry Garner, 56, of Selma, failure to appear.
-Stanley Joe Davis, 57, of Selma, failure to appear.
-Kimberly Diane Giles, 36, of Clanton, failure to appear.
-Tyler Gene Galyean, 23, of Columbiana, agency assist.
Oct. 31
-Tyler Harris Woerner, 28, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia, DUI-controlled substance.
-Merritt Frederick Fletcher II, 46, of Calera, criminal mischief second degree-damage to private property.
-Derek Allen Fosse, 43, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment.
-Merritt Frederick Fletcher II, 46, of Calera, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace.
Nov. 1
-Denuca Chantaye Sanders, 29, of Montgomery, failure to appear (two counts).
-Felicia Ann Smith, 36, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia, DUI-controlled substance.
-Carey Leigh Dockery, 41, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance-amphetamine, drug paraphernalia.
-Jose Cruz Meija, 43, of Montevallo, domestic violence third degree-harassment, possession of a controlled substance-meth.
-Charles Tyler Gaston, 35, of Selma, DUI-controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs.
-Braeden Jamal Mayes, 26, of Montgomery, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of a pistol by a violent felon.
Nov. 2
-David Allen Vernon, 48, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance-heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Helena
Oct. 31
-Brian Edwin Graf, 47, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of a controlled substance.
Nov. 1
-Michael Darnell White, 50, DUI-alcohol.
Montevallo
Nov. 1
-Brandon Cordell Haynes, public order crimes-AW alias writ of arrest.
Nov. 2
-Christopher James Cecil, burglary-UBEV unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.
-Demiggio Deshunn Martin, public order crimes-AW alias writ of arrest.
Pelham
Oct. 25
-Anthony Rodriguez, 19, of Pelham, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Daniel Brown, 36, of Pelham, possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Tayzha’ Parrish, 22, of Pelham, alias warrants.
Oct. 26
-Chatanya Johnson, 42, of Birmingham, speeding.
-Larry Bagby, 50, of Pelham, driving while suspended.
-Oliver Weiss, 37, of Birmingham, driving without a license.
-William Rankin, 24, of Center Point, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree.
Oct. 27
-Shamaki Cheatam, 33, of Bessemer, failure to display insurance and driving while suspended.
Oct. 28
-Imani Packer, 24 of Birmingham, driving while suspended.
-Steven Taylor, 38, of Helena, public intoxication.
Oct. 29
-Ibraheem Kahlout, 42, of Pelham, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and obstruction/using false ID.
Oct. 30
-Samantha Smith, 24, of Helena, DUI-.08 BAC or greater.
-Kay Barber, 45, of Jemison, DUI-influence of alcohol.
Oct. 31
-Jameria Carrington, 31, of Pleasant Grove, giving false name to law enforcement.
