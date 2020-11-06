King’s Home preparing for 11th Kampfire for the King event

CHELSEA – King’s Home invites the community to its multi-faceted fundraising event at the organization’s Chelsea campus on Saturday, Nov. 14.

The 11th annual Kampfire for the King Celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will feature a fishing rodeo, a cornhole tournament, free children’s activities, live music and a boat giveaway.

“We’re really excited about that and hope that all of you will come out and support us,” King’s Home Director of Development Jim Medley said at a Nov. 3 Chelsea City Council meeting. “Our goal for Kampfire for the King is to bring awareness and of course funding to King’s Home through the Randy Howell Boat Giveaway. We are so blessed at King’s Home to partner with Randy Howell.”

During the fishing rodeo, young participants and area fishing teams will have the opportunity to fish with Howell, a Major League Fishing pro and 2014 Bassmaster Classic champion, at the stocked King’s Home pond.

Giving a $100 donation will secure a person’s chance to win Howell’s boat in the boat giveaway.

Medley said the goal is to sell 2,000 chances. Howell will draw for the winner on stage at 2 p.m.

Children’s activities will include inflatables, face painting, hay rides and a petting zoo.

In addition, food trucks will be onsite to serve hungry attendees.

Those who attend Kampfire for the King should park at Forest Oaks Elementary School, 1000 Hornet Parkway in Chelsea.

King’s Home operates 22 homes across central Alabama for women and children fleeing from abuse, homelessness and other difficult conditions.

“All of our homes are Christ-centered, and we just want to be able to give them hope for a chance of life,” Medley said. “We cannot do that without people like you guys supporting us and welcoming us in your community.”

For more information about King’s Home, visit Kingshome.com.