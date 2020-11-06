Marriages for the week of Nov. 8, 2020
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Oct. 26-28:
-Kristen Gorman to Clay Riley Valentine.
-Lorie Bailey to Staci Ann Tombrello.
-Waylon Howard to Bridgett Gray Islam.
-Michael O’Neal to Brittany Diane Ravellette.
-Edna Isabell to Walter Drake Fredette.
-Sarah Box to Troy Donavan McClain.
-Alexis Robinson to Darrius Montrell Martin.
-Katelyn Frye to Johnathan Sergey Ketcham.
-Farrah Gehring to Robert Evans Dixon.
-Michael Bottchen to Jessica Lynn Wilson.
-Christian Drotleff to Kimberly Ann Rice.
-Irwin Guillot to Dawn Michelle Hester.
-Jeanette Lecroy to Joseph Leonard Pennington.
-Hunter Pearson to Leah Alexander Eichorn.
-Steven Easterling to Elna Marie Diapana Jubay.
Land transactions for the week of Nov. 8, 2020
The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Oct. 22-28: Oct. 22 -William Beasley to P Ray Construction LLC,... read more