PHOTO GALLERY: Red Ribbon Week
Red Ribbon Week is an alcohol, tobacco, and other drug and violence prevention awareness campaign that was observed the last week of October in Shelby County. Local schools participated in dressing up for daily themes. See all our photos from Local schools at www.shelbycountyphotos.com
