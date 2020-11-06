Sheriff’s reports for the week of Nov. 8, 2020
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Oct. 17-23:
Oct. 16
-Missing person from the 0 block of Kings Home Drive, Chelsea.
-Agency assist from the 4900 block of U.S. 280.
-Death investigation in the area of Liberty Road at Little Creek Circle.
-Domestic violence assault third degree from the 200 block of Ewing Street, Wilton.
-Domestic violence-strangulation, harassment from the 8200 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.
-Incident from the 300 block of Westover Circle, Sterrett.
-SORNA violation from the 800 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo.
-Incident from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham at Oak Mountain Middle School.
Oct. 17
-Miscellaneous incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Two counterfeit $20 bills were confiscated.
-Unlawful possession of controlled substance from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Three suboxone strips were confiscated.
-Lost property from the 3700 block of South Shades Crest Road, Hoover. A firearm was reported.
-Criminal mischief from the 2100 block of Forest Lake Lane, Sterrett. Front tires valued at $400 were damaged.
-Runaway juvenile from the 6700 block of Shelby County 55, Wilsonville.
-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Amos Isbell Road, Leeds.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 2000 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo. Two vapes valued at $40 were stolen.
-Public intoxication from the 5300 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.
-Incident from the 1900 block of Shelby County 56, Wilsonville. A bedroom door was damaged.
-Property damage from Shelby County 17, Alabaster. A 2016 Nissan Versa was damaged.
-Missing person from the 100 block of Johnson Drive, Chelsea.
-Fire investigation from the 28400 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville. A single-story dwelling was burned.
-Menacing from the 53600 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver.
-Domestic violence-menacing from the 53600 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver.
-Harassment from the 0 block of Kali Drive, Chelsea.
Oct. 18
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property first degree from the 13000 block of Shelby County 73, Montevallo.
-DUI-alcohol from Alabama 145 at Shelby County 61, Wilsonville.
-Domestic investigation from the 2200 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.
-Suicide attempt from Heatherwood Drive, Hoover.
-Found property, property returned from the 100 block of Belvedere Drive, Birmingham. Three credit/debit cards, a duffel bag with clothes a wallet and Alabama learner’s license were recovered.
-Suicidal person from Shelby County 11, Chelsea.
-Incident from the 400 block of Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea.
-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Chism Circle, Montevallo.
-Property damage from the 2700 block of Smokey Road, Alabaster. A metal door with glass shattered, possibly by a pellet, valued at $2,000 was damaged.
-Theft of property from the 1600 block of Sweet Apple Court, Birmingham. A 2006 Honda Accord valued at $4,000 was stolen.
-SORNA violation from the 52900 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver.
-Harassing communications, violation of protection from abuse order from the 100 block of Hawthorne Street, Birmingham.
-Lost property from the 100 block of Chelsea Corners Way, Chelsea. A wallet with various cards was reported.
Oct. 19
-Theft of property from the 10000 block of Old Highway 280, Chelsea. Hybrid cable (250 feet valued at $6,000), green stranded wire (50 feet valued at $200) and black stranded wire (50 feet valued at $200) were stolen.
-Theft of property fourth degree, criminal mischief from the 7000 block of Shelby County 51, Chelsea. A Bidi Stick valued at $251.82 and Gatorade were stolen; a toilet was damaged.
-Public intoxication from the 5300 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.
-Public intoxication from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.
-Domestic investigation from the 0 block of Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham.
-Incident from the 5000 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.
-Harassing communications from the 1400 block of Shelby County 441, Wilsonville.
-Suicide attempt from Silver Lane, Alabaster.
-Theft of property from the 4200 block of Bear Creek Road, Sterrett. A 1974 Vespa valued at $1,500 was stolen.
-Death investigation from the 18000 block of Alabama 145, Shelby. Gabapentin (32 count, 300-milligram capsules), Triazolam (five count, 25-milligram tabs), Trazodone (20 count, 50-milligram tablets), Tramadol (34 count, 50 milligrams apiece) and Tinzanidine (31 count, 4 milligrams apiece) were confiscated.
-Theft of property from the 4300 block of Old Highway 280, Westover. A 2019 Stryker dump trailer valued at $8,000 was stolen.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, criminal mischief second degree from the 100 block of Bluebird Drive, Maylene. A 2018 Hyundai Sonata was damaged.
-Burglary, domestic violence-harassment from the 52600 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver. An iPhone 8-Plus was stolen.
-Financial exploitation of an elderly person from the 5000 block of Double Oak Lane, Birmingham. U.S. currency totaling $17,500 was stolen.
-Theft of property, illegal possession/fraudulent use of a debit or credit card from the 1700 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Indian Springs. A total of $630.58 was stolen.
-Verbal harassment from the 10600 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett.
-Property damage from the 400 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo. A transformer pole valued at $1,000 was damaged.
-Harassing communications from the 0 block of Church Drive, Montevallo.
-Elder abuse and neglect from the 100 block of Chestnut Lane, Helena.
-Theft of property from the 100 block of Vantana Drive, Columbiana. A Masonic ring, emerald ring valued at $2,500, diamond ring valued at $2,000, Apple Air Pods valued at $150, Nike Air Force Max valued at $300 and a Bissell vacuum valued at $50 were stolen.
Oct. 20
-Possession of drug paraphernalia, drug trafficking from the 2100 block of Valleydale Road, Hoover. A white powdery substance (6 grams), syringe with dark-colored liquid, scale, glass pipe, seven empty syringes and a tie strap were confiscated.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 100 block of Forest Hill Drive, Alabaster. A prescription and various cards were stolen.
-Menacing from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.
-Unlawful possession of marijuana, carrying pistol without permit from the 5500 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. Marijuana in a plastic bag (1.8 grams) and a Smith & Wesson .38-caliber revolver were confiscated.
-Criminal mischief from the 6600 block of Walt Drive, Birmingham. A locking bar on a roll-up storage door was damaged.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 6600 block of Walt Drive, Birmingham. A storage facility lock valued at $16.34 was stolen.
-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Shelby County 335, Chelsea.
-Incident from the 0 block of Briarwood Drive, Columbiana. A back door was damaged.
-Attempting to elude from the 0 block of Briarwood Drive, Columbiana. A Taser cartridge and two Taser prongs were recovered.
-Incident from the 1000 block of Mooney Road, Columbiana.
-Theft of property fourth degree from Meadowview Drive, Maylene. A lockbox, two sterling silver rings and three documents were stolen.
-Domestic violence-harassment from the 500 block of Eagle Ridge Drive, Birmingham.
-Domestic violence-assault from the 500 block of Eagle Ridge Drive, Birmingham.
-Domestic violence-harassment from the 100 block of Four J Road, Chelsea.
-Forgery from the 100 block of North Main Street, Columbiana. Eight fraudulent checks totaled $22,500.
-Theft of property first degree from the 100 block of Heritage Road, Shelby. A Mazda 3 was stolen.
-Theft of property from the 600 block of Camp Branch Circle, Alabaster. A Makarov 9-millimeter handgun was stolen.
-Illegal possession or fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 300 block of Westover Circle, Sterrett.
-Missing person from the 0 block of Walker Run Road, Alabaster.
-Criminal mischief from the 1200 block of Chelsea Park Trail, Chelsea. A door knob was damaged.
-Miscellaneous information from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.
-Domestic violence-harassment from the 3200 block of Buckhorn Cove, Birmingham.
-Incident from the 100 block of Shelby County 22, Montevallo.
Oct. 21
-Incident from the 300 block of Westover Circle, Sterrett.
-Property damage from Valleydale Road at Lakeside Drive, Birmingham. A 2006 Mercedes SL500 was damaged.
-Theft of property from Third Avenue, Shelby. Seven $200 gift cards were stolen.
-Death investigation from the 400 block of St. Anne’s Drive, Birmingham.
-Domestic investigation from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.
-Child abuse from the 200 block of Chesser Reserve Drive, Chelsea.
-Identity theft from the 1000 block of Forest Meadows Drive, Birmingham.
-Harassing communications, identity theft from the 800 block of Riverchase Parkway West, Hoover. A debit card was stolen.
Oct. 22
-Harassment from Davis Road, Wilsonville.
-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.
-DUI-alcohol from Middle Street and Morgan Street, Montevallo.
-Domestic investigation from the 800 block of Huntingdon Place, Chelsea.
-Missing juvenile from the 100 block of Old Brook Place, Birmingham.
-Unlicensed contractor from the Internet, 8000 block of Rockhampton Circle, Helena.
-DUI-alcohol, unlawfully carrying pistol from U.S. 280 at Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A Taurus 9-millimeter firearm was confiscated.
-DUI-combined from the 228-mile marker of I-65 South.
Oct. 23
-Death investigation from the 2700 block of Blue Springs Road, Wilsonville.
-Civil dispute from the 5000 block of Meadowlark Lane, Birmingham.
-Harassing communications from the 1600 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.
-Recovered property from an unknown location in Virginia. A firearm was reported.
-Attempting to elude from the 5000 block of Meadowlark Lane, Birmingham.
-Public intoxication from the 300 block of Shelby County 406, Shelby.
-Menacing from the 100 block of Birmingham Street, Montevallo.
-Theft of property fourth degree from an unnamed location. A Black & Decker chainsaw and Black & Decker electric hedge trimmer were stolen.
