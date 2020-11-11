Public meeting on railway bridge project rescheduled to Nov. 19

STERRETT – The Shelby County Highway Department has rescheduled a public information meeting regarding a railway bridge project to Thursday, Nov. 19.

The meeting, originally scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 29, had to be postponed after Hurricane Zeta caused widespread power outages, including at the meeting location, according to County Engineer Randy Cole.

The project involves the replacement of the Norfolk Southern Railway Bridge on Shelby County 55 in Sterrett and about 1,146 feet of reconstructed and resurfaced approaches to the bridge.

The come-and-go style meeting will be open to the public from 5-7 p.m. at the Sterrett Church of God of Prophesy Fellowship Hall, located at 18196 Shelby County 55.

Representatives of Shelby County, the project sponsor, and Sain Associates Inc., the project design consultant, will be present to provide information regarding the status of the project and to answer questions.

Maps of the project can be picked up in person at the meeting, downloaded online from the Highway folder at Shelbyal.com/DocumentCenter or requested in writing from the physical address listed below.

Any citizen may make a written comment regarding the project by writing to:

Mr. Kenneth R. Cole, P.E., County Engineer

Shelby County Highway Department

506 Highway 70

Columbiana, AL 35051

Shelby County

ATTN: Mr. Thomas C. Grimes, P.E.

Chief Engineer

Public comments must be received by the Shelby County Highway Department by Thursday, Dec. 18.

The public information meeting also will be recorded for playback online at Highway.shelbyal.com.