Long election season in Alabama comes to a close this week

By PAUL DEMARCO / Guest Columnist

Note: This is an opinion column.

With the elections behind us this week, Alabama voters are probably relived that the campaign are finally over after months of campaigns.

Of course, there were municipal, county, state and federal elections starting in the Spring and all ending this fall.

Political signs will come down, while the radio and television commercials will quit. Now all of those elected will take their oath of offices and have to govern.

Unless a special election were to pop up, it will be another two years before voters have to go back to the polls.

And on top of the elections, this year has been one of the most memorable in the history of Alabama with the pandemic, natural disasters and economic and civil unrest.

Alabama will be begin 2021 with new leaders throughout the state at all levels, but hopefully with the end of the pandemic on the horizon and a bright future ahead.

Paul DeMarco is a former member of the Alabama House of Representatives.